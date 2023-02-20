CARGILL STRENGTHENS EXECUTIVE TEAM WITH THE APPOINTMENTS OF JOANNE KNIGHT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, PHILIPPA PURSER AS HEAD OF STRATEGY AND GLOBAL PROCESS LEADER

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargill today announced the appointments of Joanne Knight as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Philippa Purser as Head of Strategy and Global Process Leader – each will help accelerate the company's strategic priorities and commitment to nourish the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way.

"As Cargill continues to navigate dynamic global markets, operational excellence and a clearly articulated vision driven by purpose and values will define the company's success," said Brian Sikes, Cargill President and CEO. "Joanne and Philippa are exceptional leaders with a compelling blend of strategic discipline, well-honed operating skills, and a relentless passion for serving our customers and people. I am looking forward to their continued leadership and partnership."

Knight, who currently serves as Cargill's acting CFO, is a seasoned finance leader who has built her career on delivering results through dynamic market cycles. Before this role, Knight was Vice President of Finance for Cargill's Agriculture Supply Chain enterprise, including Ocean Transportation and the World Trading Group. Before Cargill, she spent ten years in finance, marketing, and business leadership roles at General Mills that included P&L responsibility, as well as roles in supply chain finance, sales finance, and financial planning and analysis. She also held finance leadership roles at Wachovia. Knight earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Management from the University of Virginia and her Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard University.

Purser, a 32-year Cargill veteran, brings deep global experience and relentless focus on people and culture, delivering for customers and defining growth strategies to this role. She currently serves as Cargill's Agriculture Supply Chain Group Leader in EMEA, leading significant transformation and operational improvements. With broad industry experience across multiple businesses, cycles, and geographies, Purser has held leadership roles in the U.S., Europe, South America, Asia, and Australia. Purser earned her Bachelor's degree in Historyfrom Cambridge University.

Sikes added: "The world is a diverse place, and to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, and sustainable way, we need to bring more perspectives and voices to the table. We are excited about adding these two new leaders to our diverse Executive Team and committed to driving meaningful impact."

