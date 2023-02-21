A1 Group Partners with LotusFlare to Launch New Digital Service

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LotusFlare, the provider of a cloud-native digital commerce and monetization service for communications and media service providers, announced it has partnered with A1 Group (A1 TAG), a European provider of digital services and communication solutions, to launch re:do , a new stand-alone digital network service brand.

A1 Group's vision is to digitize and simplify the classic telecommunications customer experience beyond telecom-only capabilities. To achieve this goal, A1 Group selected LotusFlare DNO™ Cloud for the technology foundation of its refreshed and simplified approach to delivering digital communication services.

Alexander Kuchar, Director of Technology & Future Services of A1 Group, commented, "We created a new digital services experience for subscribers, helping them to empower their digital lives. LotusFlare supported A1 Group by contributing an Internet mindset and their cloud-native software as the technology foundation for re:do. We are delighted with the collaborative team effort leading to today's launch. This is only the beginning and we might launch re:do in other Group markets in the future."

Sam Gadodia, CEO and Co-Founder of LotusFlare, commented: "The entire LotusFlare team is proud that A1 Group chose LotusFlare to help launch a new digital brand that moves the subscriber experience 'beyond telco". Everyone at LotusFlare looks forward to continuing a long-term partnership with A1 Group."

About A1 Group

A1 Group, listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange, is a leading provider of digital services and communications solutions in Central and Eastern Europe with around 26 million customers, currently operating in seven countries under the brand A1: Austria, Bulgaria, Belarus, Croatia, the Republic of Serbia, Slovenia and the Republic of North Macedonia.

Offering communications, payment and entertainment services as well as integrated business solutions, A1 Group achieved revenues of 5.0 billion Euros by year-end 2022. Around 18,000 employees and state-of-the-art broadband infrastructure make digital business and lifestyle possible and enable people, companies and things to connect everywhere anytime.

About LotusFlare

Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, LotusFlare's mission is to design, build and continuously advance a digital commerce and monetization platform that simplifies technology and customer experience to deliver valuable outcomes to enterprises. Developed from "customer experience down", LotusFlare DNO™ Cloud is a fully-managed, cloud-native commerce and monetization service that provides an all-digital BSS to deliver valuable business outcomes to consumer and enterprise customers of CSPs.

