PreciseDx Appoints Bradley Gendell as Chief Financial Officer

30-year veteran brings deep expertise in financial management and growth to help accelerate the company's momentum

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PreciseDx , a leading innovator in AI-powered, patient-specific disease analysis, today announced the appointment of Bradley Gendell as Chief Financial Officer. Joining the Company's leadership team, Gendell brings more than 30 years of financial management and growth experience, most recently as Managing Director of 3SPOKE Capital, a private investment firm focused on late-stage venture investments. In his role with PreciseDx, Gendell will be responsible for managing the growth and financial performance of the Company.

https://precisedx.ai/ (PRNewsfoto/PreciseDx) (PRNewswire)

"Brad's background in operational and financial management and investment expertise is a welcomed asset to our team," said Wayne Brinster, CEO of PreciseDx. "The company has recently hit significant milestones, such as the NY State approval for our AI-Enabled Breast Diagnostic, and we are happy to have him onboard as we gain momentum and enter into a critical period of growth."

Prior to 3SPOKE, Gendell cultivated his financial services knowledge through a variety of management roles. He was a Vice President of Warburg Pincus, one of the world's leading venture capital and private equity investment firms. Gendell also launched his own hedge fund, Acclivity Capital Management, where he served as Managing Principal and Portfolio Manager. He began his career as an investment banker at Morgan Stanley.

"I am proud to join such an innovative company with a mission to improve patient outcomes. PreciseDx's deep expertise in pathology and the passion behind the team is unmatched, and I look forward to using my financial experience to support the organization in advancing care both in the United States and abroad," said Gendell.

Gendell earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Williams College, and holds a Masters in Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

About PreciseDx

PreciseDx is a leading innovator in AI-powered, patient-specific disease analysis. PreciseDx's Morphology Feature Array™ provides clinical teams with unmatched information and accurate, actionable intelligence for disease state characterization, supporting personalized patient management. To learn more about PreciseDx, visit https://precisedx.ai/

Contact:

Alyson Kuritz

908-892-7149

alyson@0to5.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PreciseDx