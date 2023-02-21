Sunbelt Forest Products Unveils New Brand Identity and Expanded Product Line

BARTOW, Fla., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunbelt Forest Products unveiled a new logo and redesigned website this week, reflecting the company's enhanced offerings in the wake of two years of unprecedented company expansion.

In 2021, Sunbelt Forest Products acquired Spartanburg Forest Products to become the leading supplier of pressure treated lumber and wood fencing to Lowe's and independent lumber yards throughout the Eastern United States. With the Spartanburg acquisition, Sunbelt Forest Products has grown to 12 locations with a service area stretching from Florida to Maine.

In addition to the northward expansion, Sunbelt has been diversifying its product offerings. The Deckorators ® brand of designer decking and accessories, the DIY-friendly Outdoor Essentials® fence, lawn, and garden products, and the stylish UFP Edge line of siding, pattern and trim, highlight the expanded slate while an expansion into non-lumber products is being piloted in select markets.

"With our new products, we are prepared to provide optimized personal service to our customers of all sizes," says Sunbelt Forest Products President Ken DelleDonne. "Our goal is that every truckload from Sunbelt Forest Products will deliver a wide variety of building materials designed to meet each customers' needs."

The new website will highlight the augmented product selection while effectively directing customers – contractors and consumers alike – to the entire line of premium quality pressure treated fencing and decking products. The redesigned website will also contain a new blog and a wide variety of collaborative and knowledge-based service programs designed to promote growth for our customers.

"The new logo and website signal to the industry that Sunbelt Forest Products is bigger, better, and ready to serve our customers in more ways than ever," said DelleDonne. "Sunbelt is proud to offer independent dealers the perfect partnership for success. With our extensive selection of building material products, fast and efficient service, and long-standing history of exceptional customer experience - this opportunity assures mutual growth in profitability."

With a pressure treating production capacity of more than 1.2 billion board feet and over 65,000 outbound loads shipped annually, the new Sunbelt Forest Products is positioned to provide full-service solutions for decking, fencing, and expanded catalog to more clients than ever before.

About Sunbelt Forest Products

Based in Bartow, Florida, Sunbelt Forest Products is a leading producer of pressure treated lumber and residential wooden fencing in the Eastern U.S., with over 450 employees. The company is an affiliate of UFP Retail Solutions, a subsidiary of UFP Industries.

