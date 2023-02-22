Palm Tree Earns Multiple M&A Industry Awards

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palm Tree LLC ("Palm Tree"), the modern M&A advisor providing integrated investment banking, transaction support, and strategic finance services to private equity firms and businesses worldwide, today announced the firm has been recognized by leading M&A industry groups with numerous prestigious awards.

These awards showcase the variety of solutions Palm Tree provides to guide companies through strategic growth events.

M&A Advisor, the world's premier leadership organization for mergers and acquisitions, awarded Palm Tree the Restructuring of the Year ($100MM to $250MM) award for the firm's role as financing advisor to Detroit Manufacturing Systems, a large-scale contract manufacturer supplying the automotive, defense, and aerospace industries. Palm Tree was also recognized with the Refinancing of the Year ($10MM to $100MM) and Restructuring of the Year ($25MM to $50MM) awards for the firm's work with CST Industries, a global manufacturer of industrial storage tanks and covers.

Palm Tree was also honored at the 21st annual M&A Advisor Awards last November, taking home awards for Industrials Deal of the Year ($10MM - $25MM) and Restructuring Deal of the Year for the firm's work with Coaster Cycles, a manufacturer of bicycles for urban last-mile deliveries.

"These awards showcase the variety of solutions Palm Tree provides to guide companies through strategic growth and milestone events," said Pardis Nasseri, CEO and President of Palm Tree. "We are proud to be recognized by the industry for our teams' hard work on multiple transactions across varied industries. Economic uncertainty remains a concern to middle-market companies, and Palm Tree will continue to deliver the insights, expertise, and guidance to succeed through it all."

Earlier this year, Palm Tree was honored with the Cross-Border M&A Deal of the Year award at the 14th Annual Americas M&A Atlas Awards. The firm was recognized for investment banking services supporting the successful sale of The Crème Shop, a consumer beauty products company, to LG H&H, the Household & Health Care division of South Korea's LG.

"M&A activity in the consumer sector remains high as brick-and-mortar companies look to strategic add-ons for smart, measured growth," said Stephen Rossi, Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking at Palm Tree. "Palm Tree stands ready to help these companies reach their goals, and our industry awards highlight our expertise in this sector."

Palm Tree is the modern M&A advisor. It provides integrated investment banking, transaction support, and strategic finance services that power strategic events and drive business. The analytical intelligence it delivers enables businesses to better prepare for and execute on transactions, transitions, and transformations. Founded in 2010, Palm Tree was born out of private equity, and its team comes from private equity, Big-4 accounting, investment banking, and business operations experience. Its processes and deliverables enable clients to efficiently make critical business decisions and to realize advantageous outcomes in strategic events.

Securities products and services are offered through Palm Tree Securities LLC, member of FINRA, SIPC.

More information in our corporate video, on PalmTreeLLC.com, and on LinkedIn.

