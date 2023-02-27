2 Strong 4 Bullies
CARLOS RIVERA HITS THE ROAD THIS SUMMER WITH "UN TOUR A TODAS PARTES" THROUGHOUT THE UNITED STATES

Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago

General On Sale on Wednesday, March 1st via www.CarlosRiveraUSTour2023.com

MIAMI, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loud And Live, the South Florida-based entertainment, marketing and media company, announced today that singer-songwriter Carlos Rivera, one of the most prominent pop artists from Mexico to reach global acclaim, will be bringing his new tour "UN TOUR A TODOS PARTES" to the United States this summer.

Carlos Rivera USA 2023 Tour
Carlos Rivera USA 2023 Tour (PRNewswire)
"UN TOUR A TODOS PARTES" kicks off in March with sold out shows throughout Mexico, before coming to the United States in June, beginning June 7th in Denver, with stops across 17 cities in North America including New York, Los Angeles and Miami.

DATE

CITY

ST

VENUE

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

DENVER

CO

Paramount Theatre

Friday, June 9, 2023

PHOENIX

AZ

Celebrity Theatre

Saturday, June 10, 2023

SAN DIEGO

CA

Pechanga Arena

Sunday, June 11, 2023

LOS ANGELES

CA

The Forum

Thursday, June 15, 2023

SAN JOSE

CA

City National Civic

Friday, June 16, 2023

FRESNO

CA

Saroyan Theatre

Sunday, June 18, 2023

SEATTLE

WA

Moore Theatre

Friday, October 13, 2023

EL PASO

TX

El Paso County Coliseum

Sunday, October 15, 2023

HIDALGO

TX

Payne Arena

Thursday, October 19, 2023

DALLAS

TX

Majestic Theater

Friday, October 20, 2023

HOUSTON

TX

Smart Financial Centre

Sunday, October 22, 2023

AUSTIN

TX

ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Thursday, October 26, 2023

CHICAGO

IL

Rosemont Theatre

Saturday, October 28, 2023

NEW YORK

NY

United Palace

Sunday, October 29, 2023

WASHINGTON

DC

DAR Constitutional Hall

Saturday, November 4, 2023

MIAMI

FL

James L. Knight Center

Sunday, November 5, 2023

ORLANDO

FL

Hard Rock Live

"UN TOUR A TODOS PARTES" will take the audience on a journey of Carlos Rivera's music, showcasing his vocal power, interpretative style, and showmanship on stage, once again demonstrating his unique ability to connect with the public with his charismatic charm.

Pre-ales begins on Monday, February 27th at 10 a.m. EST (local time). The official sale for the general public is Wednesday, March 1st at 10 a.m. EST (local time). For ticket sales and more information visit: www.CarlosRiveraUSTour2023.com.

About Carlos Rivera

Carlos Rivera is a multi-platinum selling artist considered one of the most important singer-songwriters of his generation. With global hits like "Que Lo Nuestro Se Quede Nuestro" and "Me Muero," Rivera has reached millions of streams around the world and positioned himself among the best voices. He has released seven studio albums and one EP. Some of his most notable musical collaborations include recordings with top artists such as Juan Gabriel, José José, Jose Luis Perales, Gloria Estefan, Raphael, Franco de Vita and Laura Pausini, as well as artists Maluma and Becky G, among others. He is the only Mexican artist to record a visual album at the prestigious Abbey Road Studios in London, where he recorded his album, "Carlos Rivera Sessions at Abbey Road."

Rivera has performed sold-out concerts in Latin America, Spain, and the United States. Carlos has also had an impressive career in theater with lead roles in iconic shows such as The Lion King, Mamma Mia, and Beauty and the Beast in Mexico and Spain.

About Loud And Live

Loud And Live, a live events, media, marketing, and entertainment company, fusing music, sports, lifestyle, and content development. Headquartered in Miami with a presence across the United States, Europe, and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by its passion for creating compelling experiences for global audiences.

