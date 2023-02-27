SpeakerTunity Members Only® Membership Now Provides Speakers a Variety of Platform Options Every Month, Plus a Speaker Showcase & More

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpeakerTunity®, famous for providing pre-researched speaker leads to leaders for multiple platforms, is now blending many of its great resources under its new SpeakerTunity Members' Only® membership platform—for one monthly fee!

Now experts, coaches, authors and entrepreneurs don't to have pick one or two—they can have many of these acclaimed directories, subscription services, training programs and more—joined together in a shared community of like-minded leaders. And they will be featured in the new Speakertunity Speaker Showcase®--where meeting planners and event hosts can find them!

Also included is the first-of-its-kind SpeakerTunity Resource Collective®, where leaders can now easily find any or all of the experts and connections they need to uplevel all aspects of their speaking success.

Three levels of membership are available starting at $47/month.

Depending on which level the member chooses, he/she /they might be entitled to access:

100+ Podcast/radio and virtual summit leads

120 Live and virtual stage leads

75 Comprehensive regional speaker directories

60 Specialty speaker directories for their niche meetings

3000+ Conferences and events

400+ TEDx directory across North America

400 Virtual networking leads

Training programs on how to get booked

A complete booking system

A live, monthly hot seat & Q&A to zero on how to make the most of these resources

If members want to have someone do the booking for them with this wealth of leads, SpeakerTunity's strategic partner Book for You Virtual Assistants can be retained to submit applications on their behalf.

"So many experts want visibility across the board, and by putting this all in one single membership program, we can continue to provide incredible time-saving value to speakers who need to speak to fill a client list or sell their products or books. This is your hot ticket to a steady stream of booking opportunities on multiple platforms without having to pay someone to find them!" says Jackie Lapin, founder of SpeakerTunity®.

Visit SpeakerTunity Members' Only® for more information or to join.

