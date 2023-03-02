HONOR Magic5 Series Honored as "Best of MWC" by Numerous Media

As a global market debut, the foldable HONOR Magic Vs also won multiple media awards at MWC 2023

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR announced the global availability of the new HONOR Magic5 Series and the foldable HONOR Magic Vs at the ongoing Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, providing users around the world with a true flagship smartphone experience. With numerous leading global media outlets naming both new flagship smartphones as "Best of MWC" this year, the innovative engineering and premium features of the new HONOR flagships have been well recognized.

This year, HONOR received a grand total of 42 awards from media at MWC, with the debut HONOR Magic5 Pro winning 18 awards in different categories. Android Authority said that, "the HONOR Magic5 Pro pulls out all the stops to compete against the industry's best, and does it with style." Trusted Review also commented, "the HONOR Magic5 Pro is a flagship Android smartphone that's absolutely packed with top-drawer tech." Tom's Guide, a tech media with full reputation for product reviews, named the HONOR Magic5 Pro the Best Phone, saying "the Honor Magic5 Pro is, by far, the best phone to come out of MWC 2023."

In addition to the HONOR Magic5 Pro, the HONOR Magic Vs, the latest HONOR foldable phone debuting in the global market, has also received a great amount of attention. XDA-Developers said, "it's easily one of our favorite foldable phones on the market." MakeUseOf, one of the largest online technology publications, said in its review, that "with a handset that looks and feels every inch a luxury device, the Magic Vs offers genuine innovation in the folding smartphone field."

The HONOR Magic5 Pro and the HONOR Magic Vs will get 3 years of Android upgrades and 5 years of security patches.

The HONOR Magic5 Pro will be available from Q2, 2023, starting at €1199 (12G+512GB). The HONOR Magic Vs will be priced starting at €1599 (12GB+512GB). Availability will be announced in due course.

