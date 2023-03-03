Coupa Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Procurement Applications 2023 Vendor Assessment

Coupa noted for "ease of use, user experience, and delivering a consistent user experience across its suite of offerings"

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software , a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), has been positioned in the Leaders Category in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Procurement Applications 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48785722, March 2023). For a complimentary excerpt copy of the report, click here.

This is the third time Coupa has been recognized as a Leader in this market. The IDC MarketScape named Coupa as a Leader based strategies and capabilities. The report notes, "the open publishing and availability of core procurement metrics/KPIs across the Coupa platform were lauded by users, providing them with a view to both average and best-in-class results that are valuable benchmarking tools."

"At Coupa, we believe that 'none of us is as smart as all of us.' Being recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a Leader in Procurement Applications shows this to be true yet again. We've worked tirelessly alongside our community to build a platform that is trusted, comprehensive, and community-powered," said Raja Hammoud, executive vice president of products at Coupa. "As businesses face volatile markets, our Community.ai-powered insights provide organizations with prescriptive recommendations critical to increasing efficiency, drive profitability, and grow sustainably."

The IDC MarketScape cites one of Coupa's strengths as its "single, unified platform offering a consistent, intuitive user experience in a fully integrated platform that spans the full business spend management space." Using the industry's most complete spend management platform, Coupa customers have unparalleled visibility and control over their business spend. Armed with a robust picture of their financial landscape, business executives can make informed decisions that drive impactful cost reductions and sustainability improvements.

Uber, like many other tech companies, operates in a fast-moving environment and is often faced with rapid periods of growth. Their procurement team operates on a broad global scope managing thousands of suppliers per year, issuing more than 120,000 purchase orders, processing more than 450,000 invoices, and more than 300,000 payments. To be successful, Uber needed a platform that would enable the company to implement scalable global processes to sustain growth, while also providing a simple, employee-friendly buying experience.

"We have a huge number of transactions, primarily due to our broad geographical presence and the very localized nature of our business. As we scale, it's critical we're able to absorb higher volumes while remaining headcount neutral and continue reducing our transactional costs while maintaining the necessary controls," said Andrea Casella, Director, Global P2P at Uber. "Coupa has allowed us to increase adoption and streamline the buying process for our users, preventing rogue spend. We've been able to configure the platform to ensure our critical business rules are satisfied and catalog content tailored at the entity, regional, and buying group levels. All while providing great visibility into our transactions."

Major capabilities of the Coupa Business Spend Management platform include:

Unified Spend Management : Break down silos by integrating sourcing with contracting, purchasing, invoicing, and risk to gain greater visibility and realize more value.

Drive Spend On-Contract: Maximize your impact with guided buying — spotlight products and services from green or diverse suppliers in employee search results while driving purchasing to contracted prices.

Seamless Payments: Automate reconciliation and easily manage all payments to suppliers, employees, subsidiaries, and other beneficiaries, while continuously monitoring for fraud and spend leakage.

AI-Powered Prescriptive Insights: Take advantage of Coupa's Community.ai, which provides collective community insights from user experiences and $4 trillion in spend data across Coupa's platform to drive more efficiencies and improve operational performance.

Ecosystem of Partners: Leverage pre-built and certified partnerships with hundreds of third-party companies in Coupa's App Marketplace to extend the value of the platform with custom processes, no coding needed.

About Coupa Software

Coupa is the cloud-based Business Spend Management (BSM) platform that unifies processes across supply chain, procurement, and finance functions. Coupa empowers organizations around the world to maximize value and operationalize purpose through their business spend. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

