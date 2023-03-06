Assure Tech Launches a New Platform - Comprehensive Health Solution

HANGZHOU, China, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rapid development of the social economy and the continuous improvement in people's living standard, pets, especially cats and dogs, have gradually become important family members in modern times. World wide, strong demand for pet-related products and healthcare services has given rise to a US$100 billion industrial chain in pet economy. The pet healthcare services segment nowadays plays a crucial role in this sector due to the huge market demand and the high consumption expenditure.

Pet healthcare, the second-largest segment of the pet market after pet food, focuses on providing routine medical care as well as pet diagnosis and treatment, including surgical and internal illnesses, skin diseases, infectious diseases and immunizations. Of these, infectious diseases caused by specific pathogenic microorganisms, such as bacteria and viruses, often pose a greater threat to pet health due to the acute onset and rapid transmission. As a result, disease prevention and treatment are essential to responsible pet ownership.

As pet owners' views about pet ownership have upgraded and pet medical standards have improved, the whole industry has developed a series of detection platforms suitable for various scenarios, on the basis of a trustworthy diagnosis of animal diseases. To follow this trend, Assure Tech will soon launch a comprehensive pet health solution comprising of five technological platforms: colloidal gold, fluorescence immunoassay, POCT, microfluidics, and nucleic acid POC. As part of this solution, nearly 100 items have been tested to help pet owners and veterinary organizations in a convenient, rapid, and accurate pet diagnose.

The colloidal gold platform offers a new option for quick pet diagnosis

The fast testing systems by Assure Tech can reliably detect and diagnose common diseases in pets. Its fast and convenient performance can help veterinarians diagnose many different common pet diseases in the office or even in the field, thereby determining treatment options in a shorter time and improving pet cure rates.

Products Canine H. pylori Antigen Test Feline H. pylori Antigen Test Toxoplasma Gondii Antigen Test Canine Distemper Virus Antigen Test Feline Parvovirus Antigen Test Giardia Antigen Test Canine Parvovirus Antigen Test Feline Coronavirus Antigen Test … Canine Adenovirus (II) Antigen Test Feline Herpesvirus Antigen Test

Canine Coronavirus Antigen Test Feline Cryptovirus Antigen Test

Canine Influenza Virus Antigen Test Feline Rotavirus Silver Test

Rabies Virus Antigen Test Feline Astrovirus Antigen Test

Canine Rotavirus Silver Test …



The fluorescence immunoassay platform builds a new engine for antigen, antibody, and inflammatory diagnostics

By detecting antigens, antibodies, inflammation, and other crucial indicators in dogs and cats, Assure Tech's fluorescence immunoassay platform can instantly detect whether a pet has been infected with a particular disease, which enables customers to check the health status of their pets in time and safeguard their pets' well-being.

Diagnostic items Test items Antigens Feline Panleukopenia Virus FPV Canine Distemper Virus CDV Feline/Canine Rotavirus Feline Herpesvirus FHV Canine Parvovirus CPV Feline H. pylori FHP Feline Cupriovirus FCV Canine Adenovirus CAV … Feline Astrovirus FAstV Canine Coronavirus CCV

Antibodies Canine Distemper Virus CDV Canine Adenovirus CAV Feline Panleukopenia Virus FPV Canine Parvovirus CPV Feline Herpesvirus FHV … Canine Coronavirus CCV Feline Cupriovirus FCV

Inflammation Feline FSAA Canine CCRP Canine Pancreatic Lipase Marker cPL Feline Pancreatic Lipase Marker fPL Canine D-dimer cDDM …

The POCT platform offers a novel technique for diagnosing blood ketone and glucose levels in pets

It could result in lower or higher glucose and blood ketone in pets when human glucose and blood ketone monitoring systems are used. As inaccurate testings may decrease the diagnosis accuracy in pets, Assure Tech has developed a glucose and blood ketone monitoring device specifically for pets, which is based on the differences between humans and animals. The testing system provides pet owners with reliable test results so they can choose the best therapy decision. It is convenient for veterinarians and pet owners to use the test strips at home due to the tiny sample size and user-friendly design.

The microfluidic platform develops a new approach to biochemical diagnostics

Biochemical diagnostic project, based on the microfluidic platform, uses a fully automated biochemical analyzer to evaluate whole blood, serum, and plasma samples, in order to diagnose various pet diseases, which provides owners with details on electrolytes, liver function, kidney function, and other key diagnostic data.

Diagnostic items Products Testing Kits Biochemical

Diagnostics Fully automated

biochemical analyzer Health Check Panel Electrolyte Panel Liver Panel Renal Panel Pre-operation Panel Critical Care Panel

The LAMP platform opens a new frontier for the nucleic acid detection of pet diseases

The pet nucleic acid diagnostic test by Assure Tech is based on its proprietary LAMP platform for the nucleic acid detection of pathogens in pets (cats and dogs) and human-pet co-morbidities. It can precisely identify infected pathogens within 30 minutes, thereby providing a sound scientific basis for the prevention and treatment of pet diseases.

Test items Feline Cupriovirus FCV Feline Panleukopenia Virus FPV Canine Parvovirus CPV Canine Adenovirus CAV Feline Herpesvirus FHV Canine Distemper Virus CDV Canine Coronavirus CCV …

Empowering pet wellbeing with technology, Assure Tech has created five technological platforms to promote pets' healthy growth in all aspects. The company offers pet owners and veterinarians a full range of high-quality platform solutions for the care and well-being of pets.

Make your pet companionship longer, safer and happier!

