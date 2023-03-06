2 Strong 4 Bullies
Carrier to Present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Chairman & CEO David Gitlin will speak at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 3:50 p.m. ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Carrier)
(PRNewsfoto/Carrier)(PRNewswire)

The event will be broadcast live at ir.carrier.com. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the event.

About Carrier  
As the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.Corporate.Carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

CARR-IR

Contact:       

Media Inquiries


Ashley Barrie


561-365-1260


Ashley.Barrie@Carrier.com 




Investor Relations


Sam Pearlstein


561-365-2251


Sam.Pearlstein@Carrier.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carrier-to-present-at-the-jp-morgan-industrials-conference-301762289.html

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation

