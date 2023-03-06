K2 Integrity Named Best Regulatory Advisor by Hedgeweek

US Digital Assets Awards 2023 recognize leading fund managers and service providers

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Integrity, the leading risk and financial crimes advisory firm, is proud to announce it has been named Best Regulatory Advisor by Hedgeweek at the US Digital Assets Awards 2023. Now in its second year, the honor recognizes leading fund managers and service providers overperforming within the digital asset space.

In partnership with Hedgeweek, BarclayHedge provided pre-selection data based on returns from November 2021 through October 2022. Nominated service providers were chosen from the evolving areas of service provision in the digital asset space. Winners were determined through widespread surveys, with more than 20,000 votes cast across all categories, 47% of those coming from Managers, 24% from Investors and Allocators, and 29% from Service Providers.

"We are honored to be named Hedgeweek's 2023 'Best Regulatory Advisor' in the U.S. digital asset sector for our service as a trusted advisor to the industry," said Elizabeth Severinovskaya, Associate Managing Director at K2 Integrity. "While it is a time of significant uncertainty, we remain bullish and believe our clients' innovation, collaboration, and deep intellectual curiosity will enable them to continue to advance finance. We are excited for the future of this sector and being able to continue to partner with these leaders to ensure safety, soundness, and integrity in this vital emerging space."

K2 Integrity partners with key players within the financial industry to proactively navigate and manage the risks of virtual assets and their related technologies. Leveraging decades of experience in concert with cutting-edge technology, K2 Integrity provides clients across the globe with the tools and knowledge needed to mitigate reputational and regulatory risk.

About K2 Integrity

K2 Integrity is the leading risk and financial crimes advisory firm helping clients understand and manage their risk so they can lead with confidence. With some of the most knowledgeable practitioners in the industry, K2 Integrity brings together deep subject-matter expertise with proprietary technology and digital offerings to help clients creatively solve today's issues while also planning for the future. With offices in New York, Washington, D.C., London, Chicago, Geneva, Los Angeles, and Abu Dhabi and more than 400 employees globally, K2 Integrity has deep knowledge and experience working in every region and numerous jurisdictions around the world. To learn more about how K2 Integrity is revolutionizing the management of risk, visit www.k2integrity.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contact

