CAPRIOTTI'S SANDWICH SHOP LAUNCHES ITS FIRST EVER AMERICAN WAGYU FRENCH DIP, AVAILABLE ONLY FOR A LIMITED TIME

Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago

The Premier French Dip Features Hand-Sliced American Wagyu from Snake River Farms

LAS VEGAS, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, an award-winning national restaurant franchise, is launching for the first time ever, its American Wagyu French Dip on March 7, 2023. For a limited time only, customers can order a French Dip with hand-sliced American Wagyu from Snake River Farms, topped with Swiss Cheese, mayo, black pepper and served with a savory cup of Au Jus.

Au Jus your Wagyu! For a LIMITED TIME, @Capriottis is offering an all-new American Wagyu French Dip. #EatExtraordinary

The new American Wagyu French Dip will be available in-store, online, or through delivery apps.

For more information about Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, visit  www.capriottis.com

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop
Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house each day. Capriotti's famous subs and fresh ingredients are available at more than 150 locations nationwide. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by AOL.com. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025 and was ranked #24 on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List for 2022. For more information, visit capriottis.com.

