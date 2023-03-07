Graphite Connect SuiteApp Achieves 'Built for NetSuite' Status

New SuiteApp for supplier management meets Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform development standards and best practices

LEHI, Utah, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphite Connect, a leading cloud-based enterprise social network for supplier relationship and data management, today announced that its SuiteApp has achieved the 'Built for NetSuite' status. The new SuiteApp, built using the Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform, helps organizations securely integrate supplier data and peer-reviewed responses while improving data quality for vendor master records.

Graphite Connect Professional Profile (PRNewswire)

Graphite Connect easily integrates with NetSuite to automate data entry, centralize records, and simplify reporting.

"Supplier data management is an essential part of the procurement process, but data entry can often be a tedious process susceptible to human error," said Conrad Smith, CEO of Graphite Connect. "By combining NetSuite's ERP and Graphite Connect's supplier network, the Graphite Connect SuiteApp automatically synchronizes data into NetSuite and allows businesses to centralize procurement records to ensure data quality."

With the Graphite Connect SuiteApp, businesses can standardize supplier data records in NetSuite and simplify reporting, onboarding, and relationship management. The integration helps procurement teams reduce manual processes, save time for high-value business activities, and gain insights to support strategic decision-making. The efficiencies of Graphite Connect have proven to accelerate the supplier onboarding process by as much as 70 percent.

"Procurement management is complex and requires oversight of multiple departments, vendors, and contracts," said Guido Haarmans, group vice president SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite. "This new SuiteApp extends our robust solution for procurement professionals and helps NetSuite customers automate and centralize supplier data management."

Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides the information, resources, and methodology required to help partners verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps, like Graphite Connect, have been built to meet these standards.

For information about Built for NetSuite SuiteApps, please visit www.netsuite.com/BuiltforNetSuite. For more information about the integrated solution, please visit www.suiteapp.com.

About SuiteCloud

Oracle NetSuite's SuiteCloud platform is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools, and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry's leading cloud-based financials / ERP software suite, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly-created mission-critical applications built to extend the power of NetSuite.

The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) that build apps for SuiteCloud. All available and approved SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business processes or industry-specific needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit https://www.netsuite.com/portal/developers/overview.shtml

About Graphite Connect



Graphite Connect is a leading supplier management platform that helps global enterprises and mid-sized businesses streamline the procurement process from onboarding to risk management. A central network provides a single, secure location to manage data, tasks, and teams. Both suppliers and buyers gain immediate and secure access to the information they need in one place. Critical supplier commercial data like TIN checking, OFAC, and W-9 forms are automatically validated within Graphite to speed up onboarding and mitigate third-party risk.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Hayden Neal

hayden@graphiteconnect.com

Graphite Connect Standard Experience (PRNewswire)

Graphite Connect Task List (PRNewswire)

Graphite Connect Home (PRNewswire)

Graphite Connect (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Graphite