The soft-baked Brownie will be sampled for the first time to the public at the upcoming Natural Products Expo West show in Anaheim, CA

PASADENA, Calif., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Bakery, a beloved soft-baked snack brand, has announced the addition of a deliciously fudgy Brownie bars to its lineup of Fig Bars (available in Whole Wheat and Gluten Free varieties), Oatmeal Crumble bars, and Organic Baked-Ins. Consumers can enjoy the first taste of the Brownie, which is baked with whole grains, vegan chocolate and dates at the Natural Products Expo West show at the Anaheim Convention Center, from March 9-11.

NATURE’S BAKERY INTRODUCES NUT-FREE, PLANT-BASED BROWNIE (PRNewswire)

Reminiscent of homemade brownies, Nature's Bakery has developed a recipe that includes recognizable ingredients like real cocoa and dates. A balance of goodness and deliciousness, their soft baked Brownie is dairy, peanut and tree nut free to be enjoyed by anyone who's craving a semi-sweet, feel-good moment of comfort.

"Consumers are increasingly seeking snacks that don't compromise on taste and deliver the comfort-fuel Nature's Bakery is known for," said Vilma Livas, Chief Marketing Officer at Nature's Bakery. "Developing a delicious, plant based brownie that's soft baked and made with dairy-free and nut-free ingredients is a win-win that we're thrilled to share with our consumers."

"When creating new products, we source the Non-GMO Project Verified ingredients for recipes that are simple and delicious," said Courtney Kaiser, Director of Product Development at Nature's Bakery. "We're especially proud of our new Brownie recipe; the star of the bar is vegan chocolate. We keep our consumers in mind every step of the development process—our team bakes so much care into every Nature's Bakery product and our new Brownie is no exception."

Nature's Bakery Brownie can be purchased starting today at naturesbakery.com and Amazon.com, followed by an in-store release at select national retailers beginning Summer 2023. Visit the Nature's Bakery booth at Natural Products Expo West in Hall A #347 to sample their new sweet treat, as well as the brand's other soft-baked wholesome snacks made of hearty whole grains and real fruit. For more information, visit the Nature's Bakery press room at: www.naturesbakery.com/press-room

About Nature's Bakery

Nature's Bakery believes that simple, wholesome snacks are the best fuel for active, joyful lives. Founded in 2011, they soft bake the goodness of real, wholesome ingredients like sun-ripened fruit and hearty whole grains into snacks that are plant-based, nut-free, dairy-free and Non-GMO Project Verified. Thoughtfully baked to make better-for-you snacking a deliciously easy choice that appeals to the whole family, Nature's Bakery products include Whole Wheat Fig Bars, Gluten Free Fig Bars, Oatmeal Crumble bars, Organic Baked-Ins bars and Double Chocolate Brownie bars. Nature's Bakery products are sold nationally at retailers such as Target, Walmart and Costco, and can also be purchased directly at the Nature's Bakery website and through Amazon. For more information about Nature's Bakery, please visit naturesbakery.com or follow along on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok and Twitter .

Nature's Bakery logo (PRNewswire)

