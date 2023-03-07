Prominence Advisors Named One of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®️ in the Nation

CHICAGO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominence Advisors was named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, a title reserved for organizations that have proven to be employers of choice. Prominence has earned this title after being assessed based on categories like communication, work-life balance, diversity, benefits and more.

After being named Best in KLAS for Technical Services in 2023, Prominence was named a Best and Brightest company!

The Prominence Advisors team is full of driven individuals that share their knowledge and experiences to enable healthcare teams across the country to do more with their data. The team encourages an open and inclusive culture and remains dedicated to providing industry-leading benefits, like working from home with a flexible schedule and a generous professional development fund.

"We pride ourselves on our strong culture full of individuals who are dedicated to the success of our customers, their colleagues, and genuinely love what they do," said Kristy Zirngible. "It's great to see the investments we make in our culture recognized and validated by outside organizations like Best Places to Work."

About Prominence Advisors

Prominence helps healthcare organizations do more with their data to make healthcare smarter. Founded by former Epic leaders, Prominence works with more than 80 healthcare organizations across the nation, including 7 of the top 10 hospitals in US News and World Report. Prominence offers award winning services to healthcare organizations:·

Advanced Analytics

50+ healthcare accelerator templates

Real-time data from Epic, Cerner, and other sources

$720M+ in documented ROI

Expertise in every layer of the data stack·

Data Governance

Align people, processes, and technology

Leverage proven systems and processes

Drive outcomes with use-case based engagement·

Epic Implementation

Certifications in every Epic module

Average tenure of 12+ years

Fractional and managed service engagement models

About Best and Brightest

The Best and Brightest celebrates the determination, exceptional leadership, and daily ingenuity that create successful workplaces across the country. These programs recognize environments in which challenges form opportunities, words become commitments, and work is not a four-letter word. The Best and Brightest programs identify, recognize, and celebrate the organizations that epitomize Better Business. Richer Lives. Stronger Communities.

The Best and Brightest In Wellness honors companies that focus on health awareness, while Best and Brightest Companies to Work For celebrates organizations that provide an exceptional workplace, from work-life balance to communication. Learn more at https://thebestandbrightest.com/ .

