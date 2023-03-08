HIGH LEVEL MARKETING WINS 3 PRESTIGIOUS ADDY AWARDS INCLUDING BEST IN SHOW - INTERACTIVE WEBSITE

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- High Level Marketing (HLM) , a leading digital marketing company serving over 2,000 small and medium-sized businesses, won three prestigious ADDY awards at the 65th American Advertising Gala in recognition of outstanding work in digital marketing and website design, development, and delivery.

The American Advertising Awards competition (ADDY®) recognizes and rewards the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising. It's the advertising industry's largest and most representative competition, attracting over 40,000 entries annually. The AAF supports the entire advertising industry and its local and district affiliates use the proceeds to enhance advertising through programs such as public service, internships, advocacy groups, advertising education, and consumer awareness.

"We're thrilled to receive these prestigious awards from the American Advertising Federation," said Scott Bell, CEO of High Level Marketing. "It's an honor to be recognized for our team's hard work, dedication, and creativity. These awards reflect our commitment to delivering exceptional results for our clients and our passion for pushing the boundaries in web design and digital marketing. Winning awards isn't our main goal, but it's always a great feeling to see our efforts recognized."

HLM received the following awards at the 2023 American Advertising Awards:

Qulture Club (Best in Show & Gold - Montgomery, AL Market) Interactive Website, Business to Consumer:(Best in Show & Gold -Market)

Auburn University at Montgomery (Silver - Birmingham, AL Market) Interactive Website, Business to Consumer:(Silver -Market)

About the ADDY Awards

The ADDY awards are a highly respected and competitive event, with entries submitted from all over the country. The awards are presented by the American Advertising Federation (AAF), and entries are judged by a panel of industry experts. A Silver ADDY is awarded to work considered outstanding, while a Gold ADDY is recognition of the highest level of creative excellence and is judged to be superior to all other entries in the category. ADDY Gold winners are eligible to continue on to further rounds to compete against winners from district competitions and then at national level.

About High Level Marketing

High Level Marketing is a full-service, tech-enabled digital marketing company with in-house experts that gives local businesses a competitive advantage through holistic multi-channel marketing, unmatched transparency and its powerful, proprietary Footprint™ technology platform. To learn more visit: https://www.highlevelmarketing.com/ .

