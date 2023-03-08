TD Holdings, Inc. CEO Ms. Renmei Ouyang Selected as 2023 Outstanding Female Entrepreneur by China Enterprise News

SHENZHEN, China, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (the "Company"), a commodities trading service provider in China today announced that Ms. Renmei Ouyang, the CEO of the Company, has been selected as the 2023 Outstanding Female Entrepreneur by China Enterprise News("CEN").

CEN is a leading daily newspaper in China, focusing on business and economic news. CEN covers a wide range of topics and is known for its authoritative reporting, in-depth analysis, and insightful commentary on China's economy and business landscape. It has a wide readership among policymakers, business leaders, investors, and professionals in China and abroad. CEN is directed by China Enterprise Confederation and China Enterprise Directors Association, freely distributed in China and abroad. It is also distributed to the National People's Congress, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, central state organs, state-owned assets supervision and administration commission systems, as well as the top 500 global enterprises, the top 500 Chinese enterprises, and members of the China Enterprise Confederation.

Ms. Renmei Ouyang, the CEO of the Company, stated, "I am proud to receive this award, which demonstrates the Company's position as an innovative leader in digital transformation within the commodities trading market. I founded Tongdow E-Commerce in 2011, which has now become one of China's top 100 internet companies and the leading B2B e-commerce platform in the non-ferrous metals industry. We are confident that our leading position and continued innovation set us apart from competitors. We plan to continue upgrading our e-commerce platform, enhancing brand recognition, and increasing our market presence. Looking forward, we are committed to creating value and positive impact, delivering outstanding results to shareholders, and expanding our global presence in the B2B non-ferrous metals commodities trading market."

About TD Holdings, Inc.

TD Holdings, Inc. is a service provider currently engaging in the commodities trading business and supply chain service business in China. Its commodities trading business primarily involves purchasing non-ferrous metal products from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers. Its supply chain service business primarily has served as a one-stop commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. For more information, please visit http://ir.tdglg.com.

