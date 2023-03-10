Unishippers Named a 2023 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review

Independent Survey Shows Franchise Owners Are Highly Satisfied with Unishippers' Performance

DALLAS, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unishippers, one of the nation's only full-service third-party logistics providers (3PLs), was recently named a Top Franchise for 2023 by Franchise Business Review, a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement.

Franchise Business Review provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. This is the 18th annual ranking of the 200 best franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners. The list is available at https://franchisebusinessreview.com/lists/top-200-franchises/.

Unishippers was among over 360 franchise brands, representing nearly 38,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. Unishippers' franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

Unishippers' survey data showed the following:

97% of franchisees are likely to invest in the franchise again

97% of franchisees enjoy being part of Unishippers

92% of franchisees "agree" or "strongly agree" to respecting the franchisor

"Our B2B, national franchise model provides entrepreneurs an incredible opportunity to own their own business while enjoying freedom, flexibility and unlimited growth potential in a recession-resistant industry," said Dustin Wesley, Unishippers Senior Vice President of Franchise Development. "We work hard every day to earn and maintain the trust of our franchisees by providing them with strong operational support, in-depth training and access to the tools, resources and technology they need to build and run successful businesses. We are honored to appear in the FBR200 rankings once again and to continuously be recognized by our franchisees as one of the top franchise opportunities in the market."

"Franchisee satisfaction levels hit an all-time high last year despite the pandemic, and we are pleased to report that our 2023 research shows satisfaction has remained sky high—a sure indicator that franchisee satisfaction is a top priority for franchise companies—and that's good news for franchise owners and anyone thinking about investing in a franchise," said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. "As an independent research firm, Franchise Business Review is committed to helping prospective franchisees get an objective view of the best franchise opportunities available based on actual feedback from the people who own them. This year, nearly 38,000 franchisees completed our survey and from there we identified the franchise brands with the highest levels of satisfaction and performance to educate potential buyers about which franchise to invest in. Each of the 200 Franchisee Satisfaction Award winners on this year's list achieved stellar ratings from their franchisees."

For more than 30 years, Unishippers has been the trusted advisor for small and mid-sized businesses across the country. As one of the nation's only full-service third-party logistics providers, and as part of the Dallas-based global logistics group that includes sister brands Worldwide Express and GlobalTranz, Unishippers offers a comprehensive portfolio of freight (LTL, FTL and specialty options) and small package services. Its more than 200 franchises specialize in helping SMBs find affordable solutions for their shipping challenges – from evaluating and streamlining supply chains to selecting the right transportation type and everything in between.

Unishippers has previously appeared in Franchise Business Review's annual rankings, including in 2022 when the company received awards for Most Innovative Franchises, Most Profitable Franchises, Top Franchises for Veterans, Top Recession-Proof Franchises, Top Low-Cost Franchises and Top Franchises Culture.

About Unishippers and Worldwide Express

Worldwide Express, LLC is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering more than 121,000 customers access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions. With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations, Worldwide Express, combined with its sister brands GlobalTranz and Unishippers, is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage in the country. As the largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the US, the company is a local partner for the global supply chains for shippers of all sizes, from small- to medium-sized businesses to enterprise organizations. This, coupled with a selective portfolio of more than 75 LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, provides clients with an unmatched range of options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. To learn more about franchise opportunities at Unishippers, please visit www.unishippersfranchise.com.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.

