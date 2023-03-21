MyRevelations and MINES & Associates Partner to Provide Legal and Financial Services for the Department of Veterans Affairs Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers

MyRevelations and MINES & Associates Partner to Provide Legal and Financial Services for the Department of Veterans Affairs Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers

Providing Caregivers with nationwide access to licensed legal services and certified financial counseling

LITTLETON, Colo., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MyRevelations, LLC, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business Joint Venture, and MINES & Associates, an international business psychology firm and provider of comprehensive employee assistance programs, are uniting to provide legal and financial services to Primary Family Caregivers enrolled in the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC). MyRevelations Joint Venture partners Revelations Counseling & Consulting, LLC with MyAdvisor, a company that has been providing virtual quality of life and family services for more than 15 years to Veterans, active-duty, retired service members, and their families.

MyRevelations Logo (PRNewswire)

Individuals will receive critical resources through expert-led consultative services.

"MyAdvisor began with our pioneer program for the VA more than a decade ago called VetAdvisor, which focused on how to best serve our military members, military families, and caregivers. Technology has allowed for personalized convenience in all aspects delivering whole health needs, and now includes the caregiver journey," said MyAdvisor President Jennifer Christman.

This new service provides legal services and financial planning services through an online technology portal, a 24-hour contact center, and a network of licensed attorneys and certified financial counselors that are readily accessible to PCAFC-enrolled Primary Family Caregivers. By utilizing these services, individuals will receive critical resources through expert-led consultative services, along with personally assigned concierge case managers that ensure resolution of presenting issues. These services were launched this week with a phase-in pilot for eligible caregivers residing in Veteran Integrated Services Network (VISN) 4. The VISN 4 region covers the entire state of Delaware, 63 counties in Pennsylvania, southern counties in New Jersey, and parts of New York, Ohio and West Virginia:

https://www.visn4.va.gov/VISN4/locations/map.html.

"The MyRevelations team we have assembled includes combat Veterans, caregivers, and military family members that understand what every Veteran already knows—the caregiver is the hero who faithfully stands alongside our Nation's heroes," said Managing Member Guy Strawder, LMFT, LPC, MHA. "We consider it a profound honor to be the Veteran caregiver's advocate in supporting this essential mission."

MINES' nationwide referral networks will provide caregivers with one of the country's largest attorney networks and certified financial counselors who will provide planning services and web-based educational tools.

"The MINES Team is excited to be part of the MyRevelations Team serving our Veterans and their caregivers," said Dani Kimlinger, MINES Chief Executive Officer, "our Veterans have sacrificed so much, and we are humbled and honored to have the opportunity to serve both the VA and Veteran caregivers."

CONTACT: Nic McKane, MINES, njmckane@minesandassociates.com

(PRNewsfoto/MINES & Associates) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MINES & Associates