WiMi Hologram Cloud Develops Holographic 6D Sensor for Flexible and Adaptive Production

BEIJING, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that more efforts would be put into the integration of worldwide information and the development of intelligent holographic 6D sensors.

Sensor technology has undergone many years of development and is generally divided into three generations in the industry. The first generation is structural sensors, which use changes in the number of structural parameters to convert into signals. The second generation is solid-state sensors, composed of solid components such as magnetic materials, dielectrics, and semiconductors. The third generation is intelligent sensors, which are currently used in many applications such as consumer electronics, intelligent robotics, automotive/industrial manufacturing, and medical devices.

WiMi's holographic 6D sensor can accurately measure 3D orthogonal forces and 3D orthogonal moments in any direction in space: Fx, Fy, Fz, Mx, My, and Mz. The sensor is the highest dimensional force sensor, with rich force information, high measurement accuracy, and comprehensive force feedback.

WiMi's 6D sensors provide precise "tactile" sensing for industrial equipment or robots and are a powerful aid to industrial automation in intelligent manufacturing and robotic assembly scenarios. It can also solve the problems of collision detection, flexible dragging, precision control, and intelligent collaboration and is a core component for achieving flexible force control of industrial robots. If deployed in intelligent manufacturing, the holographic 6D sensor can enhance the flexibility of joints, decouple the interference between forces and moments in each direction and make force measurement more accurate. Not only can the sensor accurately measure forces, but the user can also use the moment information to derive the attitude of the stressed part and to check that the moment is within safe limits. The holographic 6D sensor is mounted on the end of the manipulator and can indicate the right size of force and stroke. In collision avoidance warning, the sensors provide early feedback to cut off power and avoid damage to people and equipment through holographic LiDAR and industrial cameras. It's like holding an irregular screw in hand. The brain instructs executing it in the best and most comfortable route and angle and can calculate the estimated force. When the hand touches the screw, the sensor will give feedback on the sensation, prompting it to pick it up with the appropriate force to avoid injury. The holographic 6D sensor is the tactile nerve of the robot. Combining holographic 6D sensors and industrial intelligence with holographic LiDAR can be applied to intelligent, flexible robot assembly operations.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that WiMi has been committed to the research and application of holographic technology and development with years of holographic digital technology reserve and is the leader in China's holographic industry. WiMi has obtained over 1,000 holographic-related patents and deeply integrated holographic technology with various industries. Holographic 6D sensors can be combined with artificial intelligence, holographic LiDAR, and industrial cameras, linking high-dimensional sensors and machine vision with precision force control technology to achieve motion path planning and force control to complete high-precision multi-environment precision operations, with high stability, continuous operation capability, and environmental adaptability. It can be used in various industries, such as force-controlled precision assembly, force-controlled precision grinding, crash testing, rehabilitation robots, and humanoid robots.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI), whose commercial operations began in 2015, is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable laws.

View original content:

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.