Cybersecurity Community Launches Vishing Awareness Week April 10-14

Weeklong educational campaign focuses on helping businesses understand and stay vigilant against voice phishing and other telephone-oriented security threats

CHICAGO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity provider Mutare , in collaboration with government agencies, business coalitions and private industry, is proud to announce the launch of a weeklong, grassroots educational campaign to raise awareness of the risks associated with vishing (voice phishing) and telephone-oriented attacks, as well as the measures businesses can take to protect themselves from a voice-based cyberattack. The inaugural Vishing Awareness Week will be observed April 10-14, 2023.

Vishing is a type of social engineering attack where scammers use voice communication – phone calls – to trick employees into divulging sensitive information, like passwords and financial information, or to perform certain actions, like the transfer of funds. Cybercriminals often impersonate trusted individuals or organizations, such as their manager, co-worker or a government agency, to gain an employee's trust.

"Vishing attacks can have significant negative consequences for a business, from financial and data losses to reputational damage, and we've found that far too many enterprises aren't protecting themselves from vishing or telephone-oriented attacks," said Chuck French , Chief Growth Officer at Mutare. "As part of Vishing Awareness Week, Mutare and our partners want to arm the business community with the knowledge and resources to protect and defend their organizations from all forms of voice-centric threats."

The 2023 Vishing Awareness Week theme is Understanding the Telephone as a Threat Vector. As part of this first campaign, Mutare has assembled a community of cybersecurity experts, voice protection solution providers and service organizations for a virtual roundtable event on Thursday, April 13. Speakers include cybersecurity experts from KnowBe4 , YouMail and the National Cybersecurity Alliance , with more to be announced.

During Vishing Awareness Week and moving forward, vishingawareness.com will serve as a central hub of education, thought leadership and tools to combat vishing and telephone-oriented attacks. The website offers a place for the community of vishing experts, technology providers and services organizations to work together to fight against this growing threat.

