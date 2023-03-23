Method Man & Redman to Headline Star-Studded Heineken® House Lineup at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

NEW Heineken Silver drops at Coachella, giving music lovers a first taste of the refreshing lager

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heineken® is returning to Coachella with an unforgettable lineup featuring iconic hip-hop artists and an eclectic mix of genre-adjacent acts on the Heineken House stage. Method Man & Redman, DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak), SG Lewis, NGHTMRE and Austin Millz will be among the most anticipated sets in a loaded schedule showcasing talent that, in the true Coachella spirit, embraces a wide variety of artists and music.

Heineken House Coachella Weekend 1 Lineup (PRNewswire)

As an added mic drop, a new star will make its debut at this year's event. Festivalgoers will be among the first in the country to taste NEW Heineken Silver, a crisp and refreshing, lower-carb, lower-cal beer hitting shelves nationwide as part of Heineken's lineup. The perfect choice for sipping at concerts or any social occasion, Heineken Silver is brewed to create full-bodied flavor without a bitter finish and is 4% alcohol by volume (ABV) with 3.2g of carbs and 95 calories in a 12-oz serving.

Two weekends of high-energy performances will make Heineken House a must-see experience for music lovers.

Weekend One:

Friday, April 14: Walker & Royce, Felix Da Housecat, Hannah Wants, Lee Wells and Bones

Saturday, April 15: Method Man & Redman, Austin Millz, DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak), Andre Power and SWEET LIKE CHOCOLATE

Sunday, April 16: NGHTMRE, LondonBridge, WHIPPED CREAM, NIIKO x SWAE and Tony H

Weekend Two:

Friday, April 21: Chris Stussy, Emmit Fenn, Francis Mercier, HoneyLuv and Antoinette Van Dewark

Saturday, April 22: SG Lewis, Franc Moody, TEED, Coco & Breezy and Zen Freeman

Sunday, April 23: Snakehips, Fleetmac Wood, Bontan, Black V Neck and Max Styler

"Heineken House will have something for everyone with an exciting collection of artists who have shaped music and culture taking center stage," said Christine Karimi, Director, Partnerships and Consumer Experience at HEINEKEN USA. "It's the perfect backdrop for serving up a first sip of Heineken Silver to fans enjoying some of the best beats Coachella has to offer."

The one-of-a-kind Heineken House will be a show-stopping destination where attendees can have their main character moment on the dance floor, at the beer garden or by interacting with a variety of highly visual artistic installations. In addition to Heineken Silver, the Heineken House beer garden will offer Heineken Original, alcohol-free Heineken 0.0, Dos Equis Lager, Dos Equis Lime and Salt and Dos Equis Ranch Water Hard Seltzer.

Festivalgoers are invited to visit Heineken House April 14-16 and 21-23, 2023. To experience the 2023 Coachella festival highlights with Heineken, follow @Heineken_US on Twitter or Instagram , follow @HeinekenUSA on Facebook or use the hashtag #HeinekenHouse.

Heineken House Coachella Weekend 2 Lineup (PRNewswire)

