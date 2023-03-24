GovCIO Media & Research to Host Third Annual Women Tech Leaders Summit

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO Media & Research , a leading federal technology multimedia company, is hosting their third annual Women Tech Leaders Summit . The event will be held on April 13 at the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C. from 8 am – 12 pm.

Women Tech Leaders Summit 2022 (PRNewswire)

Leading women from the federal government come together over breakfast and thought-provoking discussions to highlight top initiatives around artificial intelligence, health care, data management and adding more women to the IT workforce. Speakers from the departments of State, Veterans Affairs, Justice, Labor, Homeland Security, Health and Human Services, Defense and industry will discuss major programs and initiatives making impacts in advancing the government mission.

The event will kick off with a fireside chat with Department of Labor Deputy Administrator Megan Baird, who will discuss recruiting and retaining women in tech and the agency's 120-Day Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Sprint. The morning will continue with panels on mentorship and retention strategies, tactics to better market the government mission and a series of lightning rounds highlighting various technology projects making impacts in federal missions. The summit will close out with a presentation of the next series of Flywheel Awards, in which six federal technologists will be inducted into GovCIO Media & Research's Hall of Transformers in categories including Rising Star, Workforce Champion, Digital Transformer, Women Tech Leader of the Year and Lifetime Achievement.

"The calling for women to join the public tech workforce is urgent," says Editor-in-Chief Amy Kluber. "Research continues to show that women remain underrepresented in the tech industry. These federal women tech leaders highlight the initiatives and projects they help lead as federal agencies build the modernized workforce that increasingly represent the public they serve."

Visit GovCIO Media & Research Women Tech Leaders Summit webpage to view the full event agenda and speaker line-up and register for this must-attend event. Tickets are going fast, register today.

