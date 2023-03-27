Alio and Carium Announce Partnership to Increase Access to Healthcare Through Remote Patient Monitoring

As the prevalence of chronic conditions skyrockets, two innovation-driven companies partner to deliver better health outcomes at scale

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Alio, Inc. and Carium announced their partnership focused on improving health outcomes for patients with chronic conditions and increasing healthcare accessibility through Alio's remote patient monitoring platform. The two companies share a common goal of leveraging innovative technology to improve chronic care management while also improving the patient and clinician experience.

Carium is a Care Experience Platform (CXP) delivering the next generation of advanced virtual care technology. Within one, cohesive ecosystem, the end-to-end care journey is actionable, personalized and efficient for care teams and the people they serve. The company has a number of existing customers within the healthcare landscape including major health systems, independent hospitals, physician organizations, payors and virtual health delivery innovators. Given their expansive ecosystem, Carium understands the importance of creating and deploying solutions that fit seamlessly into existing clinician workflows.

Alio is a FDA cleared, non-invasive, and multimetric remote patient monitoring platform consisting of the wearable SmartPatch™, hub, and clinician-facing portal. While patients go about their daily lives, Alio's technology captures clinical-grade data and wirelessly transmits actionable insights, predictive analytics, and notifications to clinical care teams. The SmartPatch™ uses proprietary technology to capture novel metrics including potassium, hematocrit, hemoglobin, auscultation, and skin temperature.

"We are thrilled to partner with Carium, a forward-thinking organization equally committed to achieving better health outcomes through personalized patient care and an exceptional user experience," said David Kuraguntla, CEO and co-founder of Alio. "We are also aligned by our mutual belief in the importance of increasing access to care. With a growing number of Americans living with one or more chronic conditions, there is a need for tools which allow them to better manage their condition outside of the traditional clinical setting. This partnership will help get our technologies into the hands of those who need it and ensure it is a seamless experience."

Alio's remote patient monitoring platform will be available through commercial agreements made directly with Alio as well as through Carium's network of solutions. Partnering with Carium, a well-respected organization with an established ecosystem, will accelerate Alio's go-to-market strategy. The partnership will make it possible for Alio to reach more patients at a faster pace.

"Since our inception we have been focused on helping patients, caregivers, and clinicians navigate our country's complex healthcare system," said Rich Steinle, CEO of Carium. "And, it's not enough just to navigate the system, we also need to be collectively committed to achieving better health outcomes. Alio's technology together with Carium has the power to engage patients and dramatically reduce the number of adverse health events while also driving down costs for the system as a whole. Through this partnership we intend to make their technology more widely available so it can have an even greater impact for vulnerable patient populations."

About Alio

Alio, Inc. is a medical technology company bringing peace of mind to people with chronic conditions through non-invasive, wireless remote patient monitoring. Currently, Alio uses its SmartPatch™ technology to monitor individuals with end stage kidney disease (ESKD) undergoing dialysis. Alio's platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze data and create actionable insights. These insights enable targeted interventions with the potential for improved health outcomes and reduced hospitalizations. Alio has built a team of seasoned leaders with diverse backgrounds spanning across industries and segments such as medical devices, wearable technology, government relations, commercialization, and reimbursement. Visit our website for more information: https://alio.ai .

About Carium

Carium's advanced, virtual care platform empowers patients and their caregivers while providing their trusted clinicians with real-time, aggregated health data and analytics that can scale to multiple clinical programs. An easy, intelligent and comprehensive digital solution, Carium informs, connects and personalizes patient care. Visit us to learn more at carium.com and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

