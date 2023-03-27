Arcaea, the biology-first beauty company, launches first ingredient technology, ScentARC™, focused on the deodorant category

ScentARC™ is a patent-pending prebiotic technology that naturally shifts the ecosystem of the underarm to prevent odor, and it is available for brands to formulate with immediately

BOSTON, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcaea (Ar-kay-uh) today launched its first ingredient technology, ScentARC™, to biologically shift scent in a natural and precise manner. Available as a solution for deodorant brands to formulate with and incorporate into their own consumer offerings, ScentARC™ was developed through a biology-first technology platform which leveraged machine learning, high throughput screening, and skin microbiology research.

ScentARC™ technology is designed to target specific underarm microbes. It shifts a user's odor profile by selectively and naturally preventing production of odorous compounds without antimicrobials or masking smells. In a third party consumer panel, 87% of participants said the technology prevented bad smells from developing throughout the day. 100% said they found the product to be gentle and non-irritating.

"Our mission is to make biology the most desired technology in beauty. When it comes to the $25B deodorant category, the underlying science relies on approaches developed in the 1800s: masking smells, killing odor, or blocking and absorbing sweat. We saw a better solution through biology using technologies that didn't exist until recently," said Jasmina Aganovic, CEO of Arcaea.

Arcaea has already garnered sampling interest for this new active from hundreds of brands worldwide looking to partner on better deodorant formulation.

"The value of the ScentARC™ technology is that it enables formulators to work outside the traditional tool set of approaches and ingredients. It allows for a product to be differentiated and addresses the evolution of consumer expectations around safety and efficacy," said Jennifer Cookson, Sr. Director of Development of Arcaea.

"We had a tremendous response to our soft launch earlier this year," said Ro Oteri, Chief Commercial Officer of Arcaea. "This is giving us an incredible amount of momentum going into our official launch at this year's In Cosmetics Global trade show."

Arcaea continues to invent novel solutions that can deliver new functionality and performance across skincare, bodycare, haircare, and suncare.

For more information on ScentARC™ and incorporating the ingredient technology into products, please visit www.arcaea.com/scentarc-literature .

About Arcaea (Ar-kay-uh)

Arcaea, LLC (Ar-kay-uh), a company launched on the Ginkgo Bioworks platform, with the mission to build a new foundation for the beauty industry through expressive biology. Arcaea sees biology as a valuable creative tool for self expression. The company will grow new ingredients and product experiences for beauty through technology such as DNA sequencing, biological engineering, fermentation and more. By culturing industry-leading, safe, and sustainable ingredients, Arcaea intends to create a new supply chain for the industry that does not rely on petrochemicals or on harvesting and depleting natural resources. By harnessing the power of biology, Arcaea is poised to produce highly sustainable products that can deliver new functionality and performance across skincare, bodycare, haircare, and aesthetics. Arcaea was incubated on the Ginkgo Bioworks platform and formed under the name Kalo Ingredients LLC.

