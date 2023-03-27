BIORCHESTRA Pens a Pact Worth up to $861M for Central Nervous System(CNS)-Targeted Polymeric Nanoparticle for Intravenous Delivery of Nucleic Acid Therapies

Exclusive Research and Option Agreement With Global Biopharmaceutical Company to Leverage BIORCHESTRA Targeting Technology Platform - BDDS™ - to Develop Nucleic Acid Therapies for Treatment of Neurological Disorders in Multiple Targets

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and DAEJEON, South Korea, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIORCHESTRA, a biotherapeutics company focused on the treatment of rare and degenerative diseases within the Central Nervous System (CNS) by leveraging the Biorchestra Drug Delivery System (BDDS™), which combines targeted cell delivery capabilities and proprietary RNA chemistries to develop first-in-class therapeutics, today announced an exclusive research, option, and licensing agreement with a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines. The companies will collaborate on an initial target with the option to expand the collaboration to include several additional targets.

Commenting on the transaction, Dr. Branden Ryu, Scientific Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are excited to begin this collaboration with our U.S. partner. Together we will accelerate a development program to deliver transformational new medicines for patients."

"Our partner's approach represents a new category of next-generation medicines that our proprietary platform and targeted cell delivery capabilities are ideally suited for," said Dr. Louis St. L. O'Dea, President and Chief Medical Officer. "By leveraging Biorchestra's suite of technologies that enable IV-formulated, biological-barrier crossing therapeutics, the potential to treat a range of diseases is extremely promising," Dr. O'Dea continued.

"This partnership showcases the inherent value of our transformational science and technology platform within the global pharmaceutical and biotech sector," said Mr. Young Gil Kim, Chief Financial Officer. "Strategic partnerships are an essential element of our global strategy and what will accelerate market access to our breakthrough innovations," Mr. Kim concluded.

About Biorchestra Drug Delivery System (BDDS™)

Formulated for IV administration, the BDDS™ platform targets an amino acid receptor in the blood-brain barrier shared by neurons, astrocytes, and microglia. In addition to significant functional outcomes in a non-human primate study of Alzheimer's disease, BDDS™ has been leveraged with Antisense Oligonucleotide and siRNA to validate significant knockdown of a target implicated in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Parkinson's disease. Ongoing company discovery and development research will leverage BDDS™ for other underserved diseases, such as Glioblastoma multiforme, Lewy body dementia, Spinocerebellar ataxia type three, Frontotemporal dementia, and Progressive supranuclear palsy.

About BIORCHESTRA

BIORCHESTRA is a biotherapeutics company focused on the treatment of rare and degenerative diseases within the Central Nervous System by leveraging its proprietary BDDS™ platform and its Brain-Targeting RNAi Nanomedicine (BTRiN™) platform. These technologies combine targeted cell delivery capabilities and proprietary RNA chemistries to develop first-in-class therapeutics. The company's lead program, BMD-001, is under development for efficient and effective IV administration targeting specific micro-RNA associated with neuroinflammation, mitochondrial dysfunction, neurodegeneration, and amyloid protein deposition in Alzheimer's diseasae and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company has extensive research and development and GMP manufacturing capabilities in Daejeon, South Korea, and a U.S. headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S.A. For more information, visit: www.biorchestra.com and follow us on Twitter @biorchestra and LinkedIn.

About BMD-001

Lead drug program targeting specific micro-RNA overexpressed in neurological diseases. An IV formulation of BMD-001 has successfully demonstrated the suppression of specific microRNA across rodent and primate models, normalizing homeostatic processes, reducing amyloid and tau protein deposition, reducing neuroinflammation, and improvements in cognitive function.

