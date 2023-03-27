Brid.TV Introduces a Managed Ads Service

Brid.TV Introduces an End-to-End Ad Management Service for Publishers

BELGRADE, Serbia, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brid.TV, the leading video platform and advanced ad yield optimization provider, announced today an expansion of its offer with end-to-end Managed Ads, a value-added service for premium partners.

Brid.TV Logo (PRNewsfoto/Brid.TV) (PRNewswire)

Managed Ads leverages the experience of Brid.TV's ad ops and support team and advanced ad tech to optimize ad stack and maximize publishers' revenue. Now, the platform's publishers can monetize their content more easily without additional investment.

"The Managed Ads Service is designed to save time and resources for publishers while increasing their ad revenue", said Igor Damic, Brid.TV's VP of Product Development. "Ad stack management can take up a lot of time and resources that not all publishers can invest, so we looked into how we can better support their monetization efforts. We eventually came up with the Managed Ads Service, where our ad ops experts handle crucial steps in the monetization process, allowing publishers to focus on their core business. With their ad stack optimized and Brid.TVs smart automation, publishers will see a revenue surge.", he added.

Brid.TV's Managed Ads Service comes with another addition to the platform's capabilities, Yield Optimization Engine, an AI stack management tool that relies on advanced algorithms to optimize ads and significantly boost RPMs.

Brid.TV ad ops experts will tweak the ad stack, track bidder and ad performance, manage floor pricing CPMs, and coordinate with the publisher, all with the goal of maximizing publishers' ad revenue.

To learn more about Managed Ads, as well as other video monetization services, contact Brid.TV here .

About Brid.TV

Brid.TV is a premium video and ad tech company trusted by the ever-expanding list of publishers, ad networks, and other video-focused businesses. It is a prime solution for the discovery, hosting, management, and distribution of video content. With great experience in ad tech and monetization, Brid.TV is able to provide advanced ad stack tools for publishers keeping them ahead of the curve while maximizing ad yield.

On top of the robust video platform, Brid.TV delivers high-quality ad demand, video content, white-label OTT apps, and the utmost flexibility in meeting publishers' needs using in-house customer success management.

Find out more on the Brid.TV website and LinkedIn

