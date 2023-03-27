GrubMarket Expands Supply of Produce to Ukraine and Romania, and Opens Office in Egypt

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket today announced that it has expanded its supply of fresh produce to Eastern European countries Ukraine and Romania, and also opened a new office in Egypt through its Salix Fruits business. Based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Salix Fruits is a global fresh fruit importer and exporter of a wide portfolio of produce items, including apples, lemons, oranges, tangerines, pears, grapes, and more. Salix Fruits works with hundreds of growers across 20 countries and serves over 450 business customers in 50 countries worldwide, with operations in Argentina, Chile, South Africa, Spain, India, the U.S., and now Egypt as well.

These developments represent GrubMarket's underlying commitment to building a robust, global supply chain for high-quality, fresh produce. By expanding the supply of fresh produce to Ukraine, Romania, and other Eastern European countries, GrubMarket has positioned itself to help address challenges like worldwide food shortage crises and geopolitical disruptions to the global food supply chain. The expansion of the supply of fresh produce to Ukraine also signifies GrubMarket's support for the Ukrainian people to have continued access to fresh and healthy food, even under challenging circumstances. In 2022, despite significant logistics and transportation challenges, the company supplied a variety of fresh fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits, sourced from Argentina and South Africa, to most regions around Ukraine. Over the course of 2022, GrubMarket grew the total volume of products supplied to Ukraine by nearly 20% and is on track for over 50% growth this year. GrubMarket also plans to diversify both the variety, adding commodities such as avocados, and the sourcing, adding imports from countries like Spain, of the products it supplies to Ukraine and Romania.

In another significant expansion milestone for GrubMarket, Salix Fruits has opened a new office in Sadat City, Egypt, which will primarily source high-demand Egyptian citrus for GrubMarket's end customers. Salix's Egypt operation will be led by Haydy Shaheen, a foreign trade expert with over a decade of experience in the fresh produce industry in the Egyptian market. With the addition of the Egypt office, GrubMarket now operates in both Northern and Southern Africa, with plans to expand further across the African continent.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our operations through key markets like Egypt," said GrubMarket CEO Mike Xu. "Egypt is a key emerging market for food production and agriculture, and having an office there allows us to further execute our strategy to source the highest-quality fruits and vegetables from premier growing regions around the world for our end customers throughout the U.S. and beyond. We sincerely look forward to building stronger relationships with local farmers and growers in this area, as we continue to expand our presence across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the rest of the world."

As GrubMarket continues scaling into one of the most important food tech companies worldwide, the expansion of the company's operations into Eastern Europe and Egypt are just the latest examples of the company's commitment to strong, profitable growth, as well as to providing its customers access to the freshest and highest-quality food from around the world.

Founded in 2014, GrubMarket is a San Francisco-based food technology company operating in the space of food supply chain eCommerce for both business customers and end consumers, as well as providing related software-as-a-service solutions to digitally transform the American and global food supply chain. Currently, GrubMarket operates in all 50 U.S. States; Ontario and British Columbia (Canada); Argentina, Chile, and Colombia (South America); Egypt, India, Mexico, South Africa, and Spain, with plans to expand to the rest of the U.S., Canada, South America, and other parts of the world.

