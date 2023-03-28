FROM CASTLES TO KICKS…New Wales Vacation Includes its Very Own "Welcome to Wrexham" Experience

LITTLETON, Colo., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Globus unveiled its first-ever Escapes by Globus vacation in Wales. The all-new Welsh Escape with London not only spotlights for travelers why Wales is known as the "Land of Castles," this new off-season touring vacation invites wayfarers to enjoy an evening in Wrexham – the town and football club made famous by the documentary series "Welcome to Wrexham."

"Britain and Ireland tours are on pace to exceed pre-pandemic bookings." said Steve Born, chief marketing officer for the Globus family of brands. "As part of this newfound interest in Great Britain, and thanks to the FX series 'Welcome to Wrexham,' Wales has enjoyed a moment in the spotlight, catapulting it to the top of travelers' must-see lists. We're thrilled to help them experience the best of Wales on our new Welsh Escape – a seven-day tour."

On the NEW Welsh Escape, travelers will begin their journey in London. From there, they'll travel through the English countryside – including visits to Stonehenge and Bath – en route to Wales. Wales experiences include Cardiff Castle, Brecon Beacons National Park, Builth Wells, Llangollen, Snowdonia National Park, Caernarfon, Chester and Manchester.

As travelers overnight in Llangollen – a picture-perfect village that's home to an annual international contest for poets and musicians – they will have the option to spend an evening in the North Wales town of Wrexham to visit some of the people and places featured in the documentary series that follows the story of the local football club – the third oldest in the world – bought by two Hollywood actors with plans to return the club to its former glory.

Escapes by Globus invite travelers to lose the crowds and find the best travel deals during the off-season. Also catering to solo travelers, this new Welsh Escape waives the single supplement on a percentage of space for each departure, November through March.

ABOUT GLOBUS FAMILY OF BRANDS

Denver, Colorado-based Group Voyagers, Inc. is the privately held company that markets and sells the Globus family of brands within the United States. Globus, Cosmos and Avalon Waterways offer travelers unparalleled tour, independent travel package, river- and small-ship cruise options. Considered the world's largest tour operator, with nearly a century of international travel experience, the Globus family of brands is dedicated to enriching the lives of travelers by turning foreign destinations into familiar harbors, where the expense of travel is forgotten and replaced by personal value. The Globus family of brands is a proud supporter of The Ocean Cleanup. Consumers can book a Globus family of brands vacation or request brochures by visiting a preferred travel agent or by calling the following toll free number: 1.866.313.2855. For more information, please visit www.globusfamily.com . Travel advisors can request brochures by calling toll free 1.800.221.0090 or visiting www.globusfamilypartner.com .

