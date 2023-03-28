Cynet Health recognized as one of SIA's 2023 Best Staffing Firms To Work For

STERLING, Va., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global research and advisory firm Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) announced winners of the 2023 Best Staffing Firms to Work For today during its Executive Forum North America conference. Cynet Health was recognized as a winner in the 21-50 Employee category.

Cynet Health was named by SIA as A Best Staffing Firm to Work For in 2023

"It is our distinct honor to be recognized by SIA as a 2023 Best Staffing Firms to Work For. We put our heart and soul into our employees; into their growth and well-being. They are the heartbeat of Cynet and we recognize that without them we cannot flourish and shine or even exist. We continue to invest in their growth in terms of training, state-of-the-art technologies, and career advancement opportunities. We take care to recognize them not only for their achievements, but also for their birthdays, personal milestones, holidays, and sometimes – just because. We have created a beautiful culture that fosters unity, diversity, and inclusivity and through this, we have found that magic happens and that anything is possible," Ashwani "Ash" Mayur – Co-CEO/CFO and Nikhil "Nick" Budhiraja – CEO/COO.

A record 450 firms sought participation in the 2023 program, conducted by SIA in conjunction with Quantum Workplace. Each staffing firm's internal employees were asked to complete an online survey that measured key engagement categories such as teamwork, trust in senior leaders, diversity and inclusion, manager effectiveness, compensation and benefits. Key findings from the survey results are covered in SIA's industry research.

"Being recognized on industry lists for your work as a company is always an honor. But that honor is even higher when your own workers' ratings place you on those lists. That is the case for SIA's Best Staffing Firms to Work For, where employees and temps provide the data for our rankings," said Barry Asin, president of SIA. "We cannot be happier for the 2023 honorees and the great company cultures they have created, and we are excited to help elevate the industry by highlighting best practices in employee engagement and retention."

The Best Staffing Firms to Work For 2023 awards are sponsored by Sense. The Best Staffing Firms To Work/Temp For website will debut the 2023 winners later this month, and companies are featured in the March/April issue of Staffing Industry Review magazine.

About Cynet Health

Cynet Health is a TJC-certified MBE and one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing firms in the US providing Health Med and Health IT staffing and consulting services to countless hospitals, SNFs, clinics, labs, CROs, health & wellness centers, pharmacies, and other medical facilities across the United States. Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, we have team members across North America, Canada, and Asia, and with that we have an expanded bandwidth allowing us to connect with more providers and support our client's most critical needs. When tasked with something as essential as staffing hospitals to save lives, Cynet Health promotes the highest degree of increased accountability, attention to detail, and overall efficiency.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

SIA is the Global Advisor on Staffing and Workforce Solutions

Elevating the Workforce Solutions Ecosystem

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England. Learn more at staffingindustry.com.

