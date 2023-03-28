HASA ACQUIRES ORENDA TECHNOLOGIES

Acquisition bolsters Hasa's portfolio of specialty water treatment products

SAUGUS, Calif., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hasa, Inc. ("Hasa"), a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners ("Wind Point"), today announced the acquisition of Orenda Technologies ("Orenda" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and supplier of professional-grade, eco-friendly specialty pool chemicals. Orenda's innovative solutions expand Hasa's product portfolio and geographic reach for recreational water treatment customers across the entire continental U.S.

In conjunction with the transaction, Hasa will expand its commercial and residential pool channel support with Orenda as a strategic brand. Well-known for its high-quality line of specialty pool products, Orenda also serves as an industry leader with its deep library of educational resources for pool industry professionals and homeowners.

Chris Brink, CEO of Hasa, stated, "We are thrilled to announce Hasa's expansion into these professional-grade specialty products, which the industry increasingly recognizes as critical to maintain safe, clean and clear water in swimming pools and spas. With Hasa's capabilities and resources plus Orenda's top-notch team and market-facing partners, we will together provide significant value to pool professionals, residential and commercial pool customers and our channel partners."

Harold Evans, Chairman & CEO of Orenda, added, "Hasa is one of the premier brands in the industry. We could not have found a better partner for our customers, whom we value deeply. We are excited to have this partnership with Hasa, which will significantly enhance the value that our customers receive through additional services and products offered. I also look forward to joining the Hasa team in an executive advisory role."

Jarred Morgan, President of Orenda, will continue to lead the Orenda business under Hasa ownership. Mr. Morgan noted, "We are very proud of the brand we have built based upon great products, great people and high industry credibility. We look forward to continuing to deliver industry-leading service to our customers and supporting the next phase of growth for the combined organization."

Peter Leemputte, Principal at Wind Point, commented, "Orenda represents an excellent addition to the Hasa platform. Acquisitions are a focal point of our value creation plan for Hasa, and we are excited to inaugurate our M&A program with the acquisition of such a high-quality business like Orenda."

About Hasa

Hasa, Inc. is a leading producer and distributor of high-quality water treatment products used to sanitize and maintain water systems, including swimming pools, water tanks and containment vessels for recreational, industrial and municipal end markets. Founded in 1964, the company operates out of facilities in California, Arizona, Washington, Nevada and Texas. Over its more than 55-year history, Hasa has established a strong reputation for supplying superior products through excellent logistics and distribution capabilities.

Additional information about Hasa is available at www.hasa.com.

About Wind Point Partners

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $5 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors. Wind Point is currently investing out of Wind Point Partners X, a fund that was initiated in 2022.

Additional information about Wind Point is available at www.windpointpartners.com.

About Orenda Technologies

Orenda Technologies is a manufacturer and supplier of professional-grade specialty pool chemicals servicing the continental U.S. Since 2010, Orenda has been committed to servicing the pool service professional community through its Orenda Academy™, the Orenda Calculator™ app and its deep library of other continued educational resources.

Additional information about Orenda Technologies is available at www.orendatech.com.

View original content:

SOURCE HASA Inc.