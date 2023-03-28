jbrds Announces Partnership with Bukowski Bears

Collaboration expands offerings for children during their early stages of development

BALTIMORE, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- jbrds, the revolutionary children's footwear brand known for their anatomically designed shoe built to specially support kids developing foot structure, has announced an exciting new partnership with Bukowski Bears, one of Europe's largest stuffed animal companies, renowned for creating heartwarming, high-quality stuffed animals.

"Partnering with Bukowski Bears is an incredible opportunity for us," said Mike Gugat, Co-Founder of jbrds. "As a parent myself, I understand the crucial role that quality products play in providing comfort and support to children during their most important developmental years. This partnership allows us to offer our customers a new product that shares the same level of care and attention to detail as the jbrds brand. We couldn't be more excited about it!"

Oliver Bukowski, founder of the US division of Bukowski Bears, was one of the first to recognize the unique benefits of jbrds and quickly became an early adopter of the brand. Both companies soon realized the striking similarities between their stories, commitment to using only the highest quality materials, and a shared passion for providing children with products that are comforting and supportive.

"We're thrilled to partner with jbrds as our visions align perfectly. This is only the beginning of an exciting journey, and we can't wait to see where it takes us!" says Bukowski.

This partnership allows jbrds to offer a wider range of beneficial products to customers, including the future launch of a special edition jbrds character Bukowski Bear, all while furthering their mission to support children's development from the ground up.

jbrds is a Baltimore-based footwear startup whose mission is to start kids off on the right foot for a life filled with physical activity. jbrds is creating innovative footwear designed specifically to support healthy development as little one's learn to stand, walk, and run. To learn more, visit jbrds.com or @jbrds_kids on social media!

Founded in Stockholm, Sweden in 1990, Bukowski Bears is considered one of Europe's largest stuffed animal companies. This international, family owned business offers uniquely crafted cuddly animals, handcrafted using only the highest quality, softest, and most durable materials. To learn more, visit bukowskibears.com .

Contact: Taylor Caplan

Phone: 412-713-1932

Email: taylor@crossroadscolab.com

