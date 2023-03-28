Seegene declares to share Syndromic PCR technologies to prevent future pandemics

Localization of Seegene Syndromic PCR technologies with global partners for versatile and proactive response to local emerging healthcare demands.

Formation of a collaborative global network to aggressively develop innovative syndromic PCR assays, challenging boundaries of PCR application.

Affordable and accessible syndromic PCR tests to the public through Seegene One System.

Announcement of the first One System global partnership agreement with Israeli leading diagnostic company, Hylabs, on March 22 – a leap forward in the democratization of syndromic PCR tests.

SEOUL, South Korea, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene Inc. (KQ096530), a leading South Korean company providing a total solution for PCR molecular diagnostics, declared the commencement of sharing its syndromic PCR technologies all over the world. Seegene aims to partner with nationally reputable companies in each country to develop and manufacture customized syndromic PCR tests locally through access to Seegene's proprietary technologies and know-how. This effort will enable partnering companies to effectively address potential disease outbreaks and collaboratively prevent future pandemics.

Seegene's collaborative network aims to push the boundaries of what is possible with PCR and simultaneously democratize access to syndromic PCR testing. In general, only a few syndromic tests are developed each year. Embracing an open innovation model, Seegene invites leading companies in each country to join this network and collectively develop hundreds or even thousands of syndromic PCR assays annually to serve both local and global markets. The creation of a sustainable global community will catalyze the development of novel and innovative applications for PCR technologies worldwide.

Seegene highlighted its breakthrough automated testing system, 'One System,' that will actualize the goal of decentralizing lab testing at an affordable price. "The major challenge in PCR molecular diagnostics is the number of different laboratory instruments required to run assays from different manufacturers," claimed Dr. Jong-Yoon Chun, CEO of Seegene. "We believe that consolidating all PCR tests onto One System will revolutionize assay developer and user experiences in syndromic PCR tests."

On March 22, 2023, Seegene signed the first One System global partnership agreement with the leading diagnostic company in Israel, Hy Laboratories Ltd (Hylabs). Seegene is committed to sharing its syndromic PCR technologies with Hylabs to address local needs and is looking forward to having the Israeli scientific community participate in this global partnership. "This agreement will leverage Hylab's five decades of leadership in the molecular and microbiology diagnostics," said Doron Cohen, President of Hylabs. "This endeavor maximizes both companies' 15 years extensive collaboration as enablers of frontier medical technology in public health."

The signing of this agreement marks the beginning of Seegene's proactive search for additional partners to join this global network that will leverage Seegene syndromic PCR technologies, including One System, to advance the quality of life and welfare of people around the world.

Seegene has 20 years of dedicated research experience around syndromic PCR technologies, which was highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic when it provided over 340 million COVID-19 tests in more than 100 countries worldwide. The core feature of Seegene's syndromic PCR technologies is the ability to simultaneously test 14 pathogens that cause similar symptoms in a single tube and provide quantitative information on the infectivity profile to correlate with the severity of illness.

Any countries or companies interested in accessing Seegene syndromic PCR technologies and know-how, please contact OneSystem@seegene.com.

