SwiftConnect Elevates Trust by Reinforcing Commitment to Security and Privacy through Latest Certification and Attestation

Company demonstrates compliance with the industry's highest standards, achieving ISO 27001 certification and SOC 2 Type II attestation

STAMFORD, Conn., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SwiftConnect, a leading provider of connected access enablement, announces the achievement of compliance milestones that validate SwiftConnect's rigorous security and privacy practices. The company has earned ISO 27001 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS) and completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II audit, while concurrently demonstrating compliance with industry-leading privacy regulations, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), as a data processor.

(PRNewswire)

SwiftConnect has earned ISO 27001 certification and completed the SOC 2 Type II audit.

"We understand the criticality of ensuring the integrity of our customers' security operations and the importance of safeguarding their information, including personal data. This is why we proactively make investments to ensure compliance with widely recognized security and privacy standards," said Chip Kruger and Matt Kopel, co-CEOs of SwiftConnect. "We give landlord and enterprise administrators confidence that they are deploying a secure, privacy-first solution via the trusted SwiftConnect platform, while seamlessly connecting people to places, spaces and things."

ISO 27001 is the gold standard in information security, specifying security management best practices, comprehensive security controls and stringent requirements around cybersecurity and privacy. Established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), this global security standard defines the parameters for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an ISMS to manage sensitive information, so customer data is vigorously protected. The certification covers SwiftConnect's platform design and operation.

SwiftConnect has also completed SOC 2 attestation, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). SOC 2 reports are industry-recognized, independent audits of a company's ability to adhere to critical security practices. SOC 2 defines criteria for managing customer data based on security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. It assesses the design and effectiveness of essential security processes, including access management, change and release management and operations.

"We place equal focus on creating highly intuitive, connected access experiences with the highest standards for information security and privacy in the industry," said Bruno Adamo, Chief Information Security Officer of SwiftConnect. "We are committed to setting the bar for trust through independent validation of SwiftConnect's SaaS platform security practices and controls that ensure data and service integrity, availability and confidentiality."

Fulfilling the requirements of the ISO 27001 and SOC 2 standards builds on SwiftConnect's compliance with a variety of privacy regulations, such as GDPR, one of the most widely recognized privacy regulations in the world.

Enabling Connected access experiences that automate at scale

SwiftConnect's platform enables seamless, flexible access by automating the provisioning and lifecycle management of credentials, including Corporate Badges in Apple Wallet. This makes it possible for users to easily navigate across different buildings and spaces with one-pass access. The company's platform simplifies managing building access and other building systems, removing the logistical headache of harmonizing across multiple, disconnected providers. It integrates with dozens of existing building and suite-level access control systems – without the need for any additional hardware or complex retrofits. SwiftConnect uniquely consolidates these siloed systems into a unified cloud-enabled network and dashboard for building, enterprise, hospitality and residential administrators to manage user records, access permissions and credentials with a new level of operational efficiency.

About SwiftConnect

SwiftConnect is a leading provider of connected access enablement. We delight users with elegant ways to interact with places, spaces and things. By ensuring your ID is on a phone, watch or anywhere it needs to be, we enable seamless access to every place, everywhere. SwiftConnect powers connected experiences so you can navigate your world better. Built for interoperability, our platform integrates with disparate access control, enterprise and building systems to centralize access management. SwiftConnect provides a street-to-seat journey that users love, automation that redefines operational efficiency and a security-privacy foundation that elevates trust. For more information, visit www.swiftconnect.io .

CONTACT: Leah Washington, leah@swiftconnect.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SwiftConnect