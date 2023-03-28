W.Va. Gov. Justice announces historic airline partnership

Breeze Airways to connect CRW to at least 5 new destinations

CHARLESTON, W.Va., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice today announced a partnership between the state, Kanawha County, the city of Charleston and the successful new low cost carrier Breeze Airways to connect West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) with at least five cities over the next two years. New nonstop flights to Orlando, Florida (MCO) and Charleston, South Carolina (CHS) will begin May 31, 2023. The new routes are now on sale at introductory fares of $59 and $49, respectively, one way. At least three more destinations, including New York City, are slated to be added over the next 24 months.

This innovative partnership comes after years of decline in available destinations from smaller airports around the country, including West Virginia International Yeager Airport. The flights announced today will more than double air connectivity to West Virginia's capital.

"I've said over and over that our airports in West Virginia are our lifeblood," Gov. Justice said. "They fuel our economy, bring in tourism, and their ripple effects are off-the-charts. CRW is absolutely knocking it out of the park, and it's a testament to West Virginia's resurgence as a top destination for tourism, and as the best place to live, work, and raise a family. I'm so proud to welcome Breeze Airways to Almost Heaven, because I know that they will find success here, but above all, they will find a new home among our hills."

Breeze was launched in 2021 by JetBlue founder and former CEO David Neeleman with a mission to fill a key gap in America's air-travel offerings: efficient, affordable, direct flights between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times. It was recently named one of the best domestic airlines in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure . Breeze offers travelers the option of three price levels, "Nice," "Nicer," and "Nicest," the latter of which includes a first-class seat on the airline's Airbus A220 aircraft.

"As we look to fill the gaps left by larger carriers in midsized markets, Charleston/Yeager is a great fit for Breeze's business model," said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways' Founder and CEO. "With our new 'Charleston to Charleston' service, we'll connect the West Virginia and South Carolina cities for the very first time, and our new nonstop to Orlando is also adding another currently unserved destination from CRW. We know the Almost Heaven community will enjoy Breeze's affordability, flexibility, and our family friendly policies including free family seating."

Breeze has grown rapidly since its founding, now with 145 nonstop routes between 36 cities in 22 states nationally. The airline has ordered 80 brand new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with options for 40 more.

This summer, Breeze aircraft will be seen touching down in the Mountain State. The partnership includes adding three additional routes in the first two years, including potential service to New York City and the west coast.

The announcement follows several years of record-breaking tourism growth in West Virginia and a year in which the state was labeled a must-see tourism destination by publications such as Travel + Leisure , Conde Nast , Lonely Planet , Frommer's , TIME , CNN , and USA Today .

An expansion of this magnitude at West Virginia International Yeager Airport is unprecedented. Airport officials are excited about the long-term possibilities created by this new partnership.

Those wanting to book a flight to Charleston from Orlando or Charleston, South Carolina, can do so now at www.flybreeze.com or via the Breeze app.

ABOUT BREEZE AIRWAYS

Breeze Airways began service in May 2021. One year later, it was ranked as the No. 2 U.S. best domestic airline of 2021 by Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards. Breeze now offers a mix of 145 year-round and seasonal nonstop routes between 36 cities in 22 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze operates a fleet of Embraer 190/195 and Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with a focus on providing efficient and affordable flights between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features – including complimentary family seating - delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Flights are on sale at flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA TOURISM

The West Virginia Department of Tourism promotes West Virginia as a leading four-season travel destination and top state to live, work and retire. Known as the Mountain State, West Virginia is one of the most scenic states in the United States and home to thousands of acres of parks and public lands, including America's newest national park and 45 state parks and forests. In addition to its majestic mountains and rolling hills, West Virginia is full of rich historic sites, enchanting art galleries, charming towns and an immense sense of belonging found only in its heaven-like landscapes. More information at wvtourism.com .

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA INTERNATIONAL YEAGER AIRPORT

With competitive airfares to destinations worldwide and nonstop flights to major airports, West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) strives to make the travel experience enjoyable and hassle-free. Convenient parking within walking distance of the terminal and security lines with short waiting times make CRW one of the most passenger-friendly airports in the nation. A short drive from downtown Charleston and just a few minutes from the intersection of three major interstates, CRW is a breeze to get to. CRW is located in Charleston but services Huntington and southern West Virginia. More information at yeagerairport.com .

