Getz Healthcare partners with Subtle Medical to improve medical imaging with AI-powered technology

The partnership aims to provide faster and safer medical imaging across Australia and New Zealand.

LANE COVE, Australia , March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Getz Healthcare Pty Ltd announced today that they have partnered with Subtle Medical , a U.S-based healthcare technology company, to distribute the company's artificial intelligence (AI)-based software solutions for faster and safer medical imaging. Subtle's solutions could provide significant efficiency gains for hospitals and private radiology clinics within Australia and New Zealand, resulting in more timely patient access to critical PET and MRI imaging services.

Subtle's solutions can increase efficiency for hospitals and private radiology clinics in Australia and New Zealand .

Subtle Medical's software solution, SubtlePET™ , uses proprietary deep learning algorithms to denoise low count PET images from up to 75% lower radiotracer dose and faster scan times. SubtleMR™ uses increased sharpness and denoising to improve the image quality on up to 60% faster MRI exams. The solutions result in a broad range of benefits including faster scan times, lower radiation dose, improved image quality, higher scanner efficiency, and positive impacts on workflow and patient experience. Subtle's solutions are compatible across all PET and MRI scanner brands, makes, and models, and seamlessly integrate into existing workflows.

"We are thrilled to be expanding patient access to our AI solutions. Our goal is to not only make medical imaging safer and more focused on the patient, but also help imaging institutions and radiologists achieve higher quality imaging while running a more efficient operation. We are looking forward to a productive partnership with Getz," said Josh Gurewitz, Chief Commercial Officer at Subtle Medical.

James Simkins, CEO, Getz Healthcare, added, "We are really excited to be partnering with Subtle Medical. We believe Subtle Medical's software solution will bring tangible benefits to our customers and ultimately patients." "The possibility for Subtle Medical's software solutions to improve efficiency and image quality while extending the life of existing imaging systems is a real game changer for radiologists and patients in need of access to imaging. We are delighted to introduce this technology to Australia and New Zealand," said Kimberly Hill, Managing Director of Getz Healthcare Australia & New Zealand.

About Subtle Medical:

Subtle Medical, Inc. is an innovative healthcare technology company with a suite of software solutions that use deep learning to increase the quality and efficiency of medical imaging. It is a CB Insights Top AI 100 and two-time Digital Health 150 company and is an Nvidia Inception Award Winner.

Subtle's (AI) software solutions have been commercially deployed in over 400 sites worldwide. SubtleMR™ and SubtlePET™ use deep learning to improve the image quality of accelerated MRI and PET scans, boosting exam throughput and profitability for centers, and getting patients in and out of the scanner faster. The company continues to expand globally with the support of recent Series B funding, bringing total funding to over $45 million. For more information, please visit subtlemedical.com or email sales@subtlemedical.com.

Contact:

Anna Menyhart-Borroni

anna@subtlemedical.com

1-501-766-2662

About Getz Healthcare:

Getz Healthcare is proud to be recognized as the leading distributor of medical equipment, devices and consumables, in Asia Pacific. We are an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, and we partner with leading manufacturers in medical technology, to offer a wide range of innovative and high-quality products & solutions, enabling our customers to focus on what's important – providing better care for their patients.

Headquartered in Singapore, we have been operating in the Asia region for over 110 years, serving over 7,500 customers, from our 23 offices and distribution centers, spread across Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Getz Healthcare is part of The Getz Group of companies. Our mission is to bring meaningful healthcare solutions to the people of Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit getzhealthcare.com or email info.anz@getzhealthcare.com.

Contact:

Brandon Wild

brandonwild@getzhealthcare.com

0414-789-599

