Humble Baron Bar Makes History After Shattering 25-Year-Old GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title

The Restaurant and Live Entertainment Venue at Nearest Green Distillery Officially Holds the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Title for the Longest Bar in the World

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Humble Baron , the restaurant, bar and live music venue that debuted at the iconic Nearest Green Distillery on March 23, 2023, has been officially certified as the Longest Bar in the world by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS. Receiving the certification as part of the venue's grand opening ceremony, Humble Baron shattered a nearly 25-year-old record title by more than 100 feet, with its 518-foot-long, 17-station, 202-seat bar now the current record holder for the longest permanent continuous bar in the world.

Humble Baron (PRNewswire)

"Receiving this recognition from Guinness World Records is a massive honor. I wanted Humble Baron to be a place where everyone has a seat at the table, only in actuality, that table is the Longest Bar in the world, where more than 200 people from every background can pull up a chair and engage with one another at the same time," said Keith Weaver, the inspiration behind the bar. "We're thrilled to welcome the local community and guests from around the world who come and visit us here at Nearest Green Distillery. At Humble Baron, there's a seat for you, delicious food and a cocktail just waiting to be poured."

For Humble Baron's grand opening weekend, the distillery welcomed more than 7,500 guests from the local Middle Tennessee community and from all over the country, with visitors from Georgia, California, New Jersey, Maryland and more, as well as international guests from Venezuela and Turkey. On opening night, guests witnessed the impressive Guinness World Records accolade being bestowed on the venue, before enjoying live music from country artist HunterGirl. Friday evening kicked off Humble Baron's live DJ nights, with Resident International DJ Bova taking the stage, as well as country duo Neon Union, and the soulful sounds of country soul artist, Aaron Bucks. Saturday brought a Grown & Sexy Day party hosted by lifestyle specialist Kenny Burns, and on Sunday, the venue held its inaugural Sunday Gospel Brunch with worship leader Kai A. Pineda, the first of what will be a part of a regular series.

Situated at an already renowned Tennessee destination, with Nearest Green Distillery welcoming more than 110,000 visitors in the past year, Humble Baron is a new attraction where locals and visitors alike can gather together. The record-breaking bar serves elevated fare, with celebrity Chef G. Garvin overseeing the culinary experience, and creative cocktails, with Black-owned spirits at the forefront. In addition to its showpiece bar, Humble Baron is also a destination for live music, with an indoor-outdoor stage that can accommodate 15,000 fans, which will regularly host monthly theme nights.

Upcoming performances at Humble Baron include DJ Da Vinci on March 31, The Nashville All Stars Featuring Raquel Jackson on April 1, and Aaron Bucks , the country soul singer who has quickly become a Humble Baron favorite, returning to the stage on April 2. Additional live music acts will be announced regularly.

Humble Baron's regular operating hours are Fridays from 5 p.m. - 11 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. For more information and to make a reservation, please visit HumbleBaron.com.

About Humble Baron

Humble Baron is Tennessee's newest restaurant, bar, and entertainment venue, located on the property of the iconic Nearest Green Distillery in Shelbyville, Tennessee. Home to the Longest Bar in the world by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS at 518-feet-long, Humble Baron is a destination for locals and visitors alike. The venue offers elevated Southern fare alongside craft whiskey cocktails and will showcase live music several nights a week. Humble Baron is a gathering place where everyone has a seat at the table, bringing people together over premium spirits, exceptional food, and lively music.

Humble Baron Bar Makes History After Shattering 25-Year-Old GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Humble Baron