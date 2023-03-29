Keyway Expands Net Lease Vertical with New Hire

T.J. Chun, formerly of Ares Management and Realty Income, joins Keyway's leadership team to advance net lease strategy

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyway , a proptech platform providing programmatic access to commercial real estate, announced today the addition of T.J. Chun to the company's leadership team as Managing Director, Head of Net Lease Acquisitions. Chun will advance Keyway's net lease strategy, acquire properties and use the company's leading data science capabilities to underwrite and close net lease transactions more efficiently.

"Keyway has already established itself as a leader in the net lease space, having raised a dedicated net lease fund and acquired properties in the medical, dental and veterinarian sectors," Chun said. "I am excited to join the team as we expand into new sectors. Our goal is to scale up the acquisition of net lease properties by becoming long-term capital providers to various business owners. Keyway not only allows owners to unlock value of the underlying real estate through sale-leaseback financing, but also provides capital for owners as they expand their businesses to new locations."

Prior to joining Keyway, Chun was Principal, Net Lease at Ares Management, a leading global alternative investment manager. Prior to Ares, Chun served as Senior Vice President, Investments & Head of Asset Management at Realty Income. Since 2014, Chun has worked on more than $10 billion in various net lease real estate transactions, including acquisitions, lease renewals, re-development / re-positioning projects and dispositions, and managed over 11,000 net lease real estate properties.

"We are thrilled to welcome T.J. to the team," Keyway Co-Founder and CEO Matias Recchia said. "T.J.'s background in acquisitions, credit, real estate underwriting and asset management, combined with his experiences as an investment banker and equity research analyst, will help advance our net lease strategy."

As Keyway continues to implement AI-driven insights, the company sees compelling investment opportunities in the net lease market in the U.S. Its technology and access to flexible and dedicated capital allow Keyway to offer investors access to this historically-fragmented asset class.

About Keyway:

Keyway is a technology platform that radically simplifies commercial real estate transactions. The company raised over $40 million from leading VCs, including Camber Creek, Canvas Ventures, Parker 89, Thomvest, Montage Ventures, FJ Labs, and Crosscut.

