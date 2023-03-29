Old Edwards Inn and Spa Partners with Infor to Provide Superior Guest Experiences

Infor to help simplify revenue and property management for luxury properties in North Carolina

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Old Edwards Inn and Spa, a European-style resort nestled in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains, has selected Infor to simplify its hotel management and revenue management functions. Implemented across all three of Old Edwards Hospitality Group's properties, Infor's cloud-based hospitality-specific applications will deliver faster turnover, higher profit margins and a more tailored guest experience. Additionally, Old Edwards will be able to reduce manual processes, obtain a clearer picture of who guests are via integrated guest profiles to inform better communications, and provide real-time visibility and intuitive processes to support staff and the guest experience.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor) (PRNewswire)

"The Infor team understood that at the center of our successful operation are our guests, and, as our technology partner, their solutions will be able to hone in on what really matters to our organization – from revenue management to personalizing the guest experience. We ultimately chose to partner with Infor because of the company's expertise in the hospitality industry and ability to provide a full suite of products for our current and future needs," said Brian Crook, general manager at Old Edwards. "By modernizing our operations, we will have the tools necessary to understand market demand and customer behavior to react quickly to changing conditions and manage the hotel more efficiently. Automating our front- and back-office operations will empower our teams with real-time data to make informed decisions, and ultimately make our guest interactions more seamless and memorable."

Infor EzRMS is a powerful hotel revenue management software solution that automatically calculates demand and revenue forecasts, while recommending appropriate selling strategies. Deep-learning algorithms dynamically recognize patterns to ensure optimal and accurate business forecasts, pricing, and selling strategies to maximize yield and profit. In addition, Infor Hospitality Management Solution (HMS) is a hotel property management system (PMS) built in the cloud to consistently meet and exceed modern guest expectations. With Infor HMS, hospitality organizations can better manage operations, deliver exceptional guest services, and provide a rich experience for all. The solution provides scalability that can help meet present needs, along with whatever the future brings.

"Infor understands the challenges our customers in the hospitality industry face, and can be a true partner to them, providing a suite of applications designed specifically to meet the unique requirements of the hospitality industry," said Joe Vargas, Infor vice president and general manager. "We are excited to partner with Old Edwards Inn & Spa and provide them with data they can trust so they can seamlessly unify all locations to achieve a higher vantage point for growth, planning, and profitability across the whole organization as well as improve day-to-day operations for staff so they can focus more on guest interactions."

Learn more about Infor Hospitality: https://www.infor.com/industries/hospitality.

About Old Edwards Hospitality Group

Old Edwards Hospitality Group is a leisure and lifestyle company in Highlands, N.C., an upscale resort town atop the southwestern plateau of North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains in the Nantahala National Forest. Old Edwards operates three hotels, two private clubs, a world-class spa, retail shop, special events facility, a working farm and multiple gardens. A Relais & Châteaux hotel and Travel + Leisure World's Best resort, Old Edwards Inn & Spa features numerous luxury amenities, private golf, live local musical performances, and Wine Spectator dining at one of several farm-fed restaurants. The adults-only, 14-acre Half-Mile Farm Luxury Country Inn features a complimentary chef-made breakfast and social hour daily, heated mineral pool by rock waterfall, gardens, and private lake. The mountain-chic 200 Main provides relaxed lodging with a heated mineral pool, fitness room, game room, fireplace lounge & terrace, and wooded hillside park with fire pits and waterfall. Visit OldEdwardsHospitality.com.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit Infor.com.

Media contact:

Christina Ledger

Infor

312-662-2135

Christina.Ledger@infor.com

Copyright ©2023 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infor