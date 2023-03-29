ROCCO'S TACOS & TEQUILA BAR DELRAY BEACH WINS SECOND PLACE IN SAVOR THE AVENUE

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar Delray Beach , Florida's go-to destination for authentic Mexican cuisine, wraps up the first quarter of 2023 with a bang. Brought to life by charismatic co-owner Rocco Mangel, Rocco's Tacos received second place in the 14th annual Savor The Avenue in downtown Delray Beach on March 27. A signature tradition of dining under the stars in the middle of Atlantic Avenue, Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar Delray Beach served a four-course tasting menu, consisting of Charred Corn & Crispy Bacon Esquites Guacamole; Scallop Aguachile; Mesquite Smoked Beef Rib Barbacoa Tacos; Goat Cheese Crusted Lamb Chops; and Brown Sugar Pudding.

Guy Fieri and Rocco Mangel at Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar West Palm Beach (PRNewswire)

Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar Delray Beach In Savor the Avenue

On Saturday, March 25, TV personality and restaurateur Guy Fieri hosted the Palm Beach Boat Show after party at Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar in downtown West Palm Beach. Patrons enjoyed shots of Santo Tequila from Fieri and Mangel, as well as the chance to win an autographed Santo Tequila-branded guitar and tequila bottles, signed by Guy Fieri. Proceeds from the evening totaling $40,000 benefitted The Police Benevolent Association of Palm Beach County . Following the auction, Fieri enjoyed a Mexican feast with his family and friends.

Rocco's Tacos is Florida's go-to destination for authentic Mexican cuisine with 10 locations statewide, including Rocco's Tacos Delray Beach and the all new Rocco's Tacos Sarasota location.

"This year is off to a great start, and we remain committed to delivering unparalleled customer service and delicious Mexican cuisine to our community and friends," said Rocco Mangel, Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar co-owner. "Coming off of our 15-year anniversary in December with a sustained focus on executing against our key priorities, we are confident we will achieve our vision of becoming America's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand," adds Mangel.

In addition, Rocco's Tacos announced earlier this year its expansion to Sarasota, Florida, making it the tenth restaurant in Rocco's Tacos portfolio, and the third on Florida's West Coast. Having opened to the public on March 6, Rocco's Tacos Sarasota offers an open-air dining room that fuses the restaurant's signature vibrant atmosphere with elements that can be found on the urban yet elevated streets of Mexico City.

For more information visit www.RoccosTacos.com or follow along for updates at www.facebook.com/roccostacos , Instagram + Twitter @Roccostacos, and on TikTok @RoccosTacosandtequilabar.

About Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar

Brought to life by charismatic co-owner Rocco Mangel, Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar is the go-to destination for authentic Mexican dining in a vibrant atmosphere. It's a full sensory dining experience complete with upbeat music, a spirited happy hour, an unbeatable Taco Tuesday, and All you can Drink Brunch on weekends. Diners can sample from over 300 varieties of tequila, either alone or mixed with Rocco's famous homemade Margarita sour mix, nibble on guacamole prepared tableside, and enjoy cuisine that embodies the true spirit of Mexico. For more information visit www.RoccosTacos.com or follow along for updates at www.facebook.com/roccostacos , Instagram + Twitter @Roccostacos, and on TikTok @RoccosTacosandtequilabar.

MEDIA CONTACT

Carma Connected

roccos@carmaconnected.com

305.438.9200

Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar Delray Beach in Savor The Avenue (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar