ON THE ROCKS (OTR™) PREMIUM COCKTAILS LAUNCHES READY-TO-DRINK (RTD) MIDORI SOUR

New offering allows consumers to enjoy this iconic liquor in a convenient RTD cocktail for the first time ever

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OTR™ Premium Cocktails, the ready-to-serve cocktail brand developed by award-winning mixologists, has released the first-ever Midori Sour offered in a ready-to-drink format. OTR's latest bar-quality cocktail combines premium Midori Liqueur and pure creativity crafted into an upscale, ready-to-serve bottle.

ON THE ROCKS (OTR™) PREMIUM COCKTAILS LAUNCHES READY-TO-DRINK MIDORI SOUR

The OTR Midori Sour Limited Release is an expressive cocktail that harmonizes Midori Melon Liqueur infused with Japanese melons, smooth vodka, and notes of bright lemon and lime and will be available beginning in April in select markets nationwide for a limited time.

Midori, originally from Japan, and aptly named for its vibrant green color, made its US debut1 at the Saturday Night Fever launch party at the iconic New York City haunt- Studio 54. Fast forward to today, with 1980's nostalgia sweeping pop culture trends from music to fashion, television and beyond, it should come as no surprise that online searches for another 1980's staple - Midori cocktails - have increased 83%* this year.2

"As one of the fastest growing RTD brands, OTR is constantly innovating to push the boundaries of what the category can be," said Heather Boyd, managing director– RTD, Beam Suntory. "This limited-edition release of Midori Sour energizes and capitalizes on a trending era we know our consumers are experiencing firsthand and that has influenced top bar programs nationwide."

OTR Premium Cocktails was founded on the principle of delivering all the complexity and craftsmanship you would find at a bar, in a ready-to-drink cocktail, bringing that luxurious convenience into your own home. OTR Midori Sour boasts premium ingredients, bold flavor and vibrant color, perfect for elevating and energizing a celebratory moment, anytime, anywhere.

"With OTR Midori Sour, we are paying homage to the iconic cocktails that shaped 1980's nightlife by tapping into Beam Suntory's rich portfolio. As Beam Suntory is the originator of this iconic liquid, it's exciting to bring it back to life in this new format. OTR cocktails are all about finding the balance and flavor that gives you an experience that's greater than the sum of its parts, and our OTR Midori Sour is no exception," said Rocco Milano, co-founder and global brand ambassador, OTR Premium Cocktails.

The Midori Sour is available now in 375 ml and 200 ml bottles at 20% ABV in select markets nationwide while supplies last. For additional information about OTR, please visit www.ontherockscocktails.com or follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter.

About OTR™ Premium Cocktails

On The Rocks Cocktails (OTR) was founded in 2015 when restaurateurs Patrick Halbert and Rocco Milano, left the world of fine dining and embarked upon creating a line of craft-made bottled cocktails. Joined by Andrew Gill, the three began designing ready-to-serve cocktails using only the most premium natural ingredients – from recipe to manufacturing. The founders pioneered in experiences and places where a bartender was not available, and elevated beverage options in settings where convenience is in demand.

OTR Cocktails established itself early in the field with premium collaborations in the airline and hotel industries. Life doesn't wait for the bar; some moments call for a complex drink in an unconventional setting. On The Rocks Cocktails was crafted to rise to your occasion and bring the bar to you. OTR is currently available nationwide in nine popular cocktails including The Aviation, The Cosmopolitan, The Jalapeño Pineapple Margarita, The Mai Tai, The Manhattan, The Espresso Martini, The Daiquiri, and The Old Fashioned.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires the brilliance of life by delivering great consumer experiences through its world-class portfolio of brands. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam®, Maker's Mark®, Basil Hayden® and Knob Creek® bourbons; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Teacher's, Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Beam Suntory also produces leading brands such as Courvoisier® cognac, Tres Generaciones®, El Tesoro® and Hornitos® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, Canadian Club® whisky, and is a world leader in ready-to-drink cocktails, with brands like -196 and On The Rocks® Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in more than 30 countries, one of Beam Suntory's core values is Growing for Good and through its Proof Positive sustainability strategy, the company has committed to ambitious goals and investments to promote environmental sustainability in its operations, ensure the company has a positive impact on the communities where employees live and work, and programs to educate and inform consumers to make the right personal choices about drinking. Headquartered in New York City, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

