Sunwing Airlines took delivery of three Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft exclusively managed and serviced by BBAM

Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago

DALLAS, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwing Airlines Inc., Canada took delivery of three Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft bearing MSN 62874, 62883 & 43619 exclusively managed and serviced by BBAM.

BBAM Limited Partnership logo
BBAM Limited Partnership logo(PRNewswire)

About BBAM
BBAM is the world's largest dedicated manager of investments in leased commercial jet aircraft providing over 100 airline customers in more than 50 countries with fleet and financing solutions over the last three decades, and the only significant manager in sector focused exclusively on generating investment returns on third party capital. With more than 450 aircraft under management, BBAM employs over 140 professionals globally with offices in San Francisco, Dallas, Puerto Rico, Tokyo, Singapore, Zurich, and Dublin. BBAM is a full-service lessor and maintains its own in-house capabilities encompassing aircraft origination, disposition, lease marketing, technical maintenance, regulatory compliance, capital markets activity, tax structuring, legal, contracts and finance, for all asset types and strategies. You can find more info about BBAM on its website at www.bbam.com.

Contacts:

BBAM Media Contact
info@bbam.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunwing-airlines-took-delivery-of-three-boeing-737-8-max-aircraft-exclusively-managed-and-serviced-by-bbam-301784193.html

SOURCE Bbam US LP

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.