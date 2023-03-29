Trading Card Scanner and Price Guide App Ludex Raises $8M in Seed Round. Investors Include NFL Athletes, Brian Urlacher and Cassius Marsh

CHICAGO, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ludex is a Chicago-based AI technology start-up that has built the fastest and most accurate trading card scanning and price guide app . Serial entrepreneur Brian Ludden founded Ludex in 2021 after spending time with his son, Nick, going through Brian's personal collection. The idea was born out of frustration as Brian tried to get back into the hobby. The vast number of card variations made it difficult for Brian to know what cards he had and how much they were worth. Ludex raised $8 Million in seed capital after seeing a need in the $26 Billion trading card industry. Ludex created technology that helps both experienced collectors and those new to card collecting. Ludex has built a community of over 200,000 users and continues to experience exponential growth. Investors include Hall of Fame Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher. On the Pat McAfee Show, Urlacher stated that "Ludex is going to organize your whole collection for you, but most importantly it's going to tell you how much it's worth. The app is going to change the game for the card industry."

Ludex is free to download for iOS and Android and allows collectors to scan, value, and digitally organize their trading card collections. Currently supported sports cards include graded and ungraded cards of baseball, basketball, football, and hockey with soccer, wrestling, MMA, and racing coming soon. Currently supported non sports categories include Magic: The Gathering and Pokémon with comic books, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Star Wars, and Marvel coming soon.

About Ludex: Using Ludex's advanced AI-scanning technology, there's never been a faster, easier way to value and identify every card in your collection. Take a picture of the card you want to identify and the app will tell you what card you have and its worth. Available free on iOS and Android. www.ludex.com

