Vitech Systems Group Appoints David Burns to CEO

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech Systems Group, a global provider of cloud-native administration software, today announced the appointment of David Burns as Vitech CEO & President, an expansion of his 2022 role as President. Burns succeeds Richard Hart as CEO.

Software for Insurance, Retirement & Investment Administration. For more information, please visit www.vitechinc.com (PRNewsFoto/Vitech) (PRNewswire)

"I have the great pleasure to transition the responsibilities of my office to David and return to my original role as board member. David's experience as a Fortune 100 CIO brings to our executive sessions the undiluted, trusted voice of the customer. Further, his proven ability to transform, grow and scale enterprise SaaS companies including optimizing the workings of large professional services organizations has already improved the quality and speed of our throughput," Hart commented. "In addition, David's high-integrity, thoughtful approach to customer engagement underscores his affinity for our shared ambition: to craft and deliver the highest quality software products and solutions for Vitech customers, as well as a more efficient long-term support model for these complex, mission-critical systems."

"It's my privilege to further build upon Vitech's trusted legacy of meeting the evolving needs of our clients for over 25 years, with world-class enterprise software and services," stated Burns. "Our talented, innovative Vitech team will relentlessly focus on continuously improving our products and services, accelerating our business agility, and creating sustainable value for our customers, markets, and shareholders. I am grateful for Richard's transformative leadership and eager to partner with our stakeholders to accelerate the exciting vision and momentum established under his tenure as CEO."

About Vitech®

Vitech is a global provider of cloud-native benefit and investment administration software. The organization helps their insurance, retirement, and investment clients expand their offerings and capabilities, streamline their operations, gain analytical insights, and transform their engagement models. Vitech employs more than 1,400 professionals, serving the world's most successful insurance, retirement, and investment organizations. An innovator and visionary, Vitech's market leadership has been recognized by industry experts, such as Gartner, Celent, Aite-Novarica, and ISG. For more information, please visit www.vitechinc.com.

