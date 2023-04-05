Revolutionary Whiskey Investment Opportunity with The Bourbon Reserve's Whiskey Equity Investment Trust (WEIT)

TOLEDO, Ohio, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bourbon Reserve is proud to introduce its groundbreaking Whiskey Equity Investment Trusts (WEIT), a unique investment opportunity that allows investors to capitalize on the growing bourbon market while diversifying their portfolios and enjoying tax benefits. The Bourbon Reserve's WEIT funds invest in barrels of whiskey, offering investors the opportunity to participate and profit from the expanding global whiskey market.

Andrew Newby, CEO of The Bourbon Reserve, is committed to building a portfolio of bourbon investments with a focus on positive impact: "Investing in bourbon through The Bourbon Reserve's WEITs not only offers a way for our partners to invest in the global whiskey market but also supports a bourbon company committed to social responsibility, minimizing its environmental impact, and making positive contributions to the community."

"The WEITs offered by The Bourbon Reserve should be the first choice for diligent investors who want to participate in the profits of the booming bourbon trend," says Mark McCanney, Chief Investment Officer. "Investors are searching for shelter from the equity markets, stability rather than volatility, and a real asset instead of an intangible."

The Bourbon Reserve's management team has over a decade of hands-on experience in owning and operating distilling companies, which gives the investment team a competitive edge in the market as it capitalizes on global trends and expertly manages 3-year, 5-year, and 10-year funds.

The Bourbon Reserve's WEITs provide investors with proven long-term growth, benefits over traditional investments, advantageous tax implications, and a secure and lucrative investment option, all while supporting a company that values quality, sustainability, and community engagement. Learn more at https://bourbon.fund .

The Bourbon Reserve is a pioneering investment company specializing in Whiskey Equity Investment Trusts (WEITs). With a seasoned management team and expertise in owning and operating distilling companies, The Bourbon Reserve offers unique investment opportunities for individuals seeking to diversify their portfolios, maximize returns, and enjoy tax benefits is the fast-growing Bourbon market.

