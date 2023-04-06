Hagerty helps Traverse City, Grand Traverse County and the Great Lakes Region thrive through local donations and grant support

Focus: Improving quality of life through environmental, economic and entrepreneurial initiatives

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment to drive positive impact in the Grand Traverse region, which has served as the company's headquarters since 1984, Hagerty today announced $46,000 in quarterly corporate giving grants.

The grants are awarded four times a year to organizations and nonprofits that support environmental stewardship, sustainable and green businesses, regional parks and recreation, small businesses and entrepreneurship, and economic development and community resilience, including crisis relief. Hagerty has provided more than $5.5 million in support to local organizations.

"This is our home," said Kory Felker, Vice President of Brand Strategy at Hagerty. "As one of the region's largest employers and as people who care about this community and its quality of life, we are proud to support these incredible organizations and the work they do to make the Grand Traverse region a better, more prosperous place to live and work."

Local organizations receiving grants for the first quarter of 2023 include:

Paddle Antrim , a nonprofit organization working to protect our water resources by using paddle sports to connect people to our waterways.

Discovery Center Great Lakes , which provides meaningful, hands-on experiences for all on the Great Lakes.

Northwest Food Coalition , a grassroots coalition of as many as 70 food pantries, emergency meal sites and baby pantries in Northern Michigan .

Stand Up For Great Lakes , a Williamsburg -based nonprofit with a mission to preserve and protect the Great Lakes by inspiration, education, awareness and action.

Traverse Area Recreation Trail (TART), which is dedicated to providing recreation and transportation opportunities through preserving open space corridors, building trails, and advocating for active living and outdoor recreation.

Hagerty also provided support to BGoldN, a nonprofit in Golden, Colorado, that partners with local schools to meet children's immediate nutritional needs, and Pingree Detroit, which produces handmade footwear, accessories, home goods and pet accessories with leather upcycled from the auto industry.

To apply for a Hagerty Corporate Giving grant, please visit corporate.hagerty.com/giving/

