HCmed Appoints New Chief Scientific Officer

TAIPEI, April 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HCmed Innovations Co., Ltd. (HCmed), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced the appointment of Gunilla Petersson, Ph.D. as the new Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). In her role as CSO, Dr. Petersson will contribute to the company's strategic business development, while providing professional advice with regards to combination product development.

Former Science and Innovation Director of Inhaled Drug Delivery at AstraZeneca, Dr. Petersson joins HCmed with more than 29 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Affiliated to the Innovation Strategies & Internal Liaison segment, in most recent years, she dedicated herself to novel technology scouting, due diligence activities, and scientific marketing. During her extended and successful professional career, Dr. Petersson has accumulated a vast number of connections with global pharmaceutical companies and renowned experts in the field.

"We are thrilled to have Gunilla joining the HCmed team. Her extensive experience, proven track record of success with inhaled combination products, and understanding of international business operations make her the perfect candidate to lead our team. We believe that she will help HCmed explore new business opportunities and bring beneficial advantages to our company and pharmaceutical partners." said Jason Cheng, Chairman of HCmed.

Dr. Petersson holds a doctoral degree in Analytical Chemistry from Lund University in Sweden.

About HCmed

Founded in 2014, HCmed Innovations Co., Ltd. (HCmed) is a contract development and manufacturing organization that provides high-quality and cost-effective vibrating mesh nebulizer technology and services to support global pharmaceutical partners in the development of drug-nebulizer combination products for inhalation therapy. HCmed offers a mature customizable mesh nebulizer platform to enhance drug delivery. This technology enables efficient and reliable nebulization of different types of medication, ranging from small molecule synthetics to large molecule biologics, as either solutions, suspensions, or even difficult-to-deliver high viscosity drugs. For additional information about HCmed, please visit www.hcmed-inno.com .

