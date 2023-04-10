Yankee Candle Partners with Vera Bradley to Launch New Limited-Edition Collection

Upcoming Collection Showcases Elegant New Designs Ahead of Mother's Day

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., part of the Newell Brands portfolio and the leader in home fragrance, announces the creation of a new, limited-edition collection with the iconic bag and luggage lifestyle brand, Vera Bradley. Just in time for Mother's Day celebrations, the unique collection will launch on April 10th and invite families to give the gift of charming floral patterns and true-to-life fragrances to a loved one.

"This collaboration between two iconic, heritage brands felt like the perfect tie-in for spring and Mother's Day gifting," said Michelle Favaloro, Vice President of Home Fragrance and Wellness at Newell Brands. "The pairing of the floral pattern and fan-favorite fragrances make this a great gift for yourself or someone you love."

"At Vera Bradley we continually strive to make the world a brighter place, and our latest design collaboration with Yankee Candle does exactly that—both literally and figuratively! We're proud to partner with another iconic American heritage brand that shares our entrepreneurial spirit, commitment to quality, and passion for creating beautiful solutions," noted Jennifer Bova, Vice President of Marketing for Vera Bradley.

The collection design was inspired by Vera Bradley's exclusive Sunlit Garden Sage pattern and includes a new Yankee Candle® fragrance specific to this collection for consumers to enjoy, featuring aromas inspired by scents of field-grown lavender, blooming rose, and fresh sage.

The full collection includes:

Lavender & Sage 3-Wick Candle : An uplifting floral fragrance that captures the inspiring scents of field-grown lavender, blooming rose, and fresh sage.

Pink Sands 3-Wick Candle : It's an exotic island escape in the beautiful mix of bright citrus, sweet florals, and spicy vanilla.

ScentPlug Base + Refill: This limited-edition diffuser comes in an hourglass shape and is printed with Vera Bradley's Sunlit Garden Sage — a playful, floral pattern that makes a beautiful pair with our Lavender & Sage fragrance refill.

Tote bag: Treat yourself — or someone you love — to our stylish, perfectly sized tote in Vera Bradley's Sunlit Garden Sage pattern. This will be included as a gift with purchase.

Celebrate Mother's Day with a ScentPlug Base for $11.99 (USD), ScentPlug Refill for $7.50 (USD), or a single 3-Wick Candle for $26.50 (USD) at YankeeCandle.com and select retailers on April 10th. The tote bag will be included as a gift with purchase.

To learn more about the Yankee Candle + Vera Bradley Collection and Yankee Candle® fragrances, please visit www.YankeeCandle.com and follow along on Instagram (@YankeeCandle), Facebook (facebook.com/YankeeCandle) or Pinterest (@YankeeCandle).

About The Yankee Candle Company

The Yankee Candle Company, Inc. is an American company with a unique 50-year history of creating evocative, ambiance-setting, and long-lasting fragrance for the home. The company offers a wide range of distinctive products, from the brand's iconic candles to home & car air fresheners, gifts and more. The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Newell Brands Inc. and is sold through mass and specialty retailers, online and in Yankee Candle retail stores. Outside of North America, the Company sells its products primarily through its subsidiary, Yankee Candle Company (Europe), Ltd., which has an international wholesale customer network.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women's handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace. Visit www.verabradley.com and follow @verabradley to learn more.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Yankee Candle, Graco, NUK, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, Coleman, Campingaz, Oster, Sunbeam and Mr. Coffee. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

