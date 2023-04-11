Don't Let Any Of Your Assets Go Unclaimed

With Billions of Dollars Unclaimed in North America, a New Cloud Service Is Helping Inheritance Get Where It Needs to Be

EDMONTON, AB, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Billions of dollars worth of assets remain unclaimed in the USA and Canada. In the United States, up to half of insurance policies go unclaimed. An asset can't be transferred if the executor and beneficiaries are unaware of its existence. Each year, tens of thousands of storage unit auctions sell off belongings that should have been passed down to loved ones and benefactors. A new cloud self-management service is here to change this situation for good.

Pass It All Forward was developed by Larry and Clifford Groulx, with direct personal experience of what happens when inheritance records are incomplete. After one of Clifford's family members passed away, what should have been a smooth and stress-free transition of assets became a nightmare for the family. Missing documents and misplaced assets prevented some of the family members' wishes in the will from being fulfilled—a sentimental and economic loss.

A few years later, Clifford came across news articles indicating how much actually goes unclaimed. Clifford researched and was shocked that everyday things such as bank accounts go unclaimed and are transferred to the government. Clifford sought a solution to prevent this from happening to others. The result was teaming up with Larry and Pass It All Forward/passitallforward.com was born. Secure and easy to use. Basic information is all that is needed.

Pass It All Forward provides a central resource that executors and benefactors can refer to, ensuring all assets are accounted for and passed to the right hands.

Clifford and Larry identified some factors why assets become lost. The team discovered that many people keep certain assets private to avoid difficult conversations with loved ones while still alive. Storage units go unrecorded while existing records are not updated after changes. Physical documents are often misplaced, forgotten, damaged or destroyed, making asset distribution difficult or impossible.

With Pass It All Forward, Clifford and Larry plan to eliminate these issues by helping beneficiaries receive their entire inheritance. A person's hard work shouldn't become lost or transferred to the government or end up in the hands of anyone else. More information available on www.passitallforward.com

View original content:

SOURCE Pass it All Forward